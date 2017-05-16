← Previous Post
Kaya Collaborative to host Homecoming event on May 27

The International Examiner May 16, 2017 0
The following is a message from Kaya Collaborative:

Kaya Collaborative is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects young leaders from the Filipino diaspora to innovation and social impact in the Philippines. This year, Kaya Co. has selected 21 college students and recent graduates from over 250 applicants to return to the Philippines and intern with nonprofits, social enterprises, and innovative organizations in Metro Manila, Cebu, and Bohol.

On May 27, 2017, Kaya Co. Seattle will host Homecoming at Hillman City Collaboratory.

The event aims to support our fellows in their upcoming journey this summer. It’s a great chance to support the cause, exchange ideas on connecting the Philippines and its diaspora, and meet one of our 21 Fellows (Richiel Sta Maria from UW Bothell) and the rest of the Kaya Co. Seattle team in person.

We’ll be launching our new ‘Balikbayan Box’, a way for the diaspora to connect back from home. Prepare for conversation, refreshments, and (of course…) Filipino food. Entry starts at $20.00, with limited student tickets at $10.00. Proceeds will go toward benefiting the 2017 cohort of Kaya Co. fellows.

Feel free to invite friends and community members through the Facebook event.

RSVP and see more information at: kayaco.org/homecoming.

The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

