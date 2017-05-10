Marianas TaoTao Tano Club Hosts Fiesta: Stories of the Past, Voices of the Present The International Examiner

The following is an announcement from Seattle University Marianas TaoTao Tano Club:

Fiesta is a legacy event at Seattle University hosted by the Marianas TaoTao Tano club. Celebrating 24 years in 2017, this event brings together over 200 students, alumni, and Pacific Islanders from the state of Washington.

The event is completely student-led and features traditional food and entertainment that share the rich culture of the Marianas islands. Our theme this year is “Stories of the Past, Voices of the Present,” which highlights the stories of the Marianas people through historical legends.

Location:

Campion Ballroom, Seattle University

914 E. Jefferson St.

Date/Time:

Sunday, May 28, 2017

Doors open at 5:30pm

Program begins at 6:00pm

Tickets:

General Admission: $18

Purchase online at: www.sufiesta2017.eventbrite.com