← Previous Post

Marianas TaoTao Tano Club Hosts Fiesta: Stories of the Past, Voices of the Present

The International Examiner May 10, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

The following is an announcement from Seattle University Marianas TaoTao Tano Club:

Fiesta is a legacy event at Seattle University hosted by the Marianas TaoTao Tano club. Celebrating 24 years in 2017, this event brings together over 200 students, alumni, and Pacific Islanders from the state of Washington.

The event is completely student-led and features traditional food and entertainment that share the rich culture of the Marianas islands. Our theme this year is “Stories of the Past, Voices of the Present,” which highlights the stories of the Marianas people through historical legends.

Location:
Campion Ballroom, Seattle University
914 E. Jefferson St.

Date/Time:
Sunday, May 28, 2017
Doors open at 5:30pm
Program begins at 6:00pm

Tickets:
General Admission: $18
Purchase online at: www.sufiesta2017.eventbrite.com

For more community announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.