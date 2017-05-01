May 2017—Arts Etc. Alan Chong Lau

Visual Arts

When artist Julie Chen went with her friend to Mills College, she didn’t know what she was walking into what would be a major career shift. Her curiosity was piqued when she looked in the college catalogue and noticed a program entitled “Book Arts.” She took note of it and made an appointment to see the department chair. The rest is history. She applied for the program and was accepted and is now considered one of the best practitioners of her art. “Every Moment of a Book: Three Decades of Work by Julie Chen” is a survey of her work that reveals her ability to play with relationships of image, text and the structure of what we think of as a book. On view through June 30, 2017 in the Allen Library’s Special Collections on the UW campus in Seattle. Curated by Sandra Kroupa, Book Arts and Rare Book curator for the University of Washington. 206-543-1929 or go to http://calendar.washington.edu/122339804/EXHIBITEveryMomentofaBook-ThreeDecadesofWorkbyJulieChen.

“Community by Design: Main Streets in a Changing America” is a new gallery exhibition presented by the Seattle Architecture Foundation at the Center for Architecture & Design. On view through June 10. Seattle’s Chinatown/ID is one of the community case studies featured in the show. It was chosen because it’s one of the few neighborhoods across the country to persist and maintain its character, despite constant threats from everything such as highway construction to major public & private development projects. Much of that success is due to strong community engagement. 1010 Western Ave. Open 10 – 6pm daily. 206-667-9184.

Kriangkrai Kongkhanun’s mixed media series “The Anatomy of Desire” is on view at Davidson Galleries through May 27, 2017. Kriangkrai is a contemporary artist from Thailand influenced by Theravada Buddhism where spiritual practice aims at breaking away from samsara or the endless cycle of life and death. His work recalls the diffuse compositions of cosmological maps. His creatures symbolize our extreme states of emotion and stand counter to our capacity for compassion and respect. The artist went to art school in Thailand but traveled throughout Europe. In his work he tries to forge a link between Buddhist symbolism and the Western imagery of the 19th century Renaissance. His fantasy painting evokes spirits rising from our own subconscious. Since 2003 his works have been show at numerous exhibitions in Europe, South America, Japan, China and the U.S. This show marks his 5th solo exhibition. Also on view is a group show entitled “Abstract Impressions” that includes work by modern and contemporary artists like Sam Francis, Robert Motherwell, Wes Wehr, Mark Tobey, Charles Arnoldi, Eunice Kim and Jean-Luc Le Balp. All shows have a First Thursday opening on May 4, 2017 from 6 – 8pm. Forthcoming shows include “Contemporary Japanese Prints” in June and “Recent Woodcuts” by Korean printmaker Lee Chul Soo in July. 313 Occidental Ave. S. Open Tues. – Sun. from 10am – 5:30pm. 206-624-7684 or go to www.davidsongalleries.com.

The M. Rosetta Hunter Art Gallery at Seattle Central Community College presents “Stitching Rupture: Works by Chau Huynh and Trung Pham” Hurry, ends May 4, 2017. Chau Huynh’s quilted works are both literal and figurative letters to what she left behind in Vietnam. Trung Pham’s abstract oil paintings convey a sense of breaking open, of bursting, perhaps as transformation or perhaps as rupture. Regular hours are 9:30am – 3:30pm from M. – F. Evening hours on Tues. & Wed. as well from 5 – 7pm. Free and open to the public. Located at the north end of Seattle Central’s cafeteria in the main campus building on Broadway & Pine. 206-934-4379 or visit www.seattlecentral.edu/artgallery.

The Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park in Pioneer Square is hosting the Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington’s traveling exhibition “Unsettled/Resettled: Seattle’s Hunt Hotel”. Hurry, ends May 5, 2017. The show explores the role the Japanese Language School Building played in the resettlement of Seattle residents of Japanese ancestry who were forcibly removed from Seattle on May 1, 1942 and incarcerated for the duration of World War II. 319 2nd Ave. S. 206-220-4240.

“Kanu Kaho’olawe: Replanting, Rebirth” is a documentation on the reclamation of Native land on Kaho’olawe Island, Hawai’i by Jan Becket and Carl Pao offering an artistic mixture of ecology, politics and cultural traditions with the use of photography and mixed-media. Hurry, ends May 7, 2017 at the Burke Museum on the Seattle UW campus at 17th Ave. NE & NE 45th St. 206-543-5590 or visit washington.edu/burkemuseum.

An upcoming group show entitled “Cuidado! – The Help” at Greg Kucera Gallery June 1 – July 15, 2017 features work by Roger Shimomura and Lynne Yamamoto, among many others. 212 Third Ave. S. 206-624-0770 or go to www.gregkucera.com.

Seattle artist Jill Beppu has a show of drawings/paintings up until the end of June, 2017 at the UW Tower Building. Located on the main lobby level along the walls leading to the sky walk bridge. 4333 Brooklyn Ave. NE.

Ann Chikahisa Jewelry Studio Showcase takes place on Sat. May 6 and Sun., May 14. Puget Sound Sumi Artists Group Show “Ink Studies on Basho’s Pond” opens May 13 from 12pm – 4pm and remains on view through June 10, 2017. Local graphic designer Aldo Chan’s exemplary, sensitive eye for detail and design has made a lot of things look good throughout the years in Seattle like newspapers such as ours, Seattle Times’ Pacific Magazine and even exhibits at the Wing. But what some of you may not know is that all along he has done beautiful work as a ceramic artist as well. Now his exquisitely designed ceramics can be found for sale at KOBO. All the above activities take place at KOBO at Higo at 604 South Jackson. 206-381-3000 or hello@koboseattle.com. There is another branch of KOBO on Capitol Hill at 814 E. Roy St. 206-726-0704.

The Cornish College of the Arts annual Visual Arts 2017 BFA Exhibition is on view April 29 – May 14, 2017. Open Wed. –n Sun. from 1 – 6pm. 1000 Lenora St. or go to visualarts@cornish.edu.

The work of photographer Frank Asakichi Kunishige and painter Yasushi Tanaka is included in the group show entitled “Botanical Exuberance: Trees & Flowers in Northwest Art” at Cascadia Art Museum. Opens April 6 and remains on view through June 25, 2017. 190 Sunset Ave. in Edmonds, WA. 425-336-4809.

Noted Seattle artist/educator Romson Regarde Bustillo has a show of new work inspired by a recent residency in Mexico. He utilizes the techniques of printmaking, mixed media and spacecoding in his work, many of which are monoprints pulled from diverse surfaces. On view through May 13. Tacoma Art Walk on April 20 from 6-9pm. Regular gallery hours are on Saturdays from 12 – 5pm or by appointment. At Feast Arts Center in Tacoma. 1402 South 11th St. 303-601-5040 or go to www.feastarts.com.

“Filled With Grace – Japanese Americans in the South Sound” is a new exhibit that covers the history of early Japanese Americans in the South Sound prior to World War II. Presented in partnership with Asia Pacific Cultural Center. The exhibit runs through May 21, 2017 at Washington State Historical Society at 1911 Pacific Ave. in Tacoma. 1-888-238-4373.

Alan Lau (full disclosure, that’s me and I will be there on First Thursday, May 4 from 5 – 8pm) has a show in the North Gallery through May 27, 2017 entitled “Farmer’s Market/Harvesting Peaches From The Other Planet.” On Friday, May 5 at 6:30pm, esteemed local composer/musician Stuart Dempster will improvise with his favorite paintings and collaborate with Lau who will read some poetry. “Singularity Now” is a group show featuring the futuristic visions of super-intelligence that reveals itself to be omnipresent love as seen through the eyes of Jonathan Wakuda Fischer, Jazz Brown and Gabriel Marquez. New work that explores our relationship to nature and the ultimate truth that “All is one and one is all. First Thursday openings on May 4 from 5 – 8pm and again on June 1 from 5 – 8pm. Show is on view until the end of June. Closed Mondays. All events are free and open to the public. Artxchange Gallery at 512 First Ave. S. in Pioneer Square. 206-839-0377 or info@artxchange.org.

In December of last year, a painting depicting Gordon Hirabayashi’s legacy by Roger Shimomura was installed at Hirabayashi Place. The piece faces the front lobby window and will greet visitors as they enter explaining his life and legacy. 442 South Main St. in downtown Seattle.

The Henry Art Gallery located on the campus of the University of Washington joins MOTHRA and Chris E. Vargas in presenting the group show “TRANS HISTORY in 99 Objects” through June 4, 2017. This show gathers archival materials and works by contemporary artists that narrate an expansive and critical history of transgender communities. On the Seattle UW campus. Go to henryart.org for details.

The PCNW 21st Juried Exhibition of photography as juried by Sandra Phillips former curator at SFMOMA is an annual group show of local photographers. On view through June 11. Photographic Center Northwest at 900 – 12th Ave. 206-720-7222 or go to pcnw.org.

“Lingering Presence” is a new series of portrait paintings by Kathy Liao on view May 4 – July 1. Liao’s portraits go deep into the soul with vibrant color and disturbing truths about the human condition. This series catches anonymous poses of people in transit, starring at cellphones or Facebook pages and catches her grandmother behind the curtain of her memory loss. Opening reception on May 4 from 6 – 8pm. Prographica Gallery at 313 Occidental Ave. S. 206-999-0849 or go to prographicadrawings.com.

From May 4–27, Lisa Kinoshita and Susan Surface (S. Surface) explore ideas related to their Japanese American identities, inheritance, freedom and the American West. SOIL Art Collective at 112 Third Ave. S. 206-264-8061 or go to soilart.org.

Seattle artist Paul Komada is a multi-media artist whose latest work features paintings layered with chroma-key technology and audio pieces which “preemptively memorialize” the Alaskan Way Viaduct before it meets the wrecking ball. A profile of him is in the April 2017, 2017 issue of CityArts. He also has work in April at the Napolean Gallery in Philadelphia. His local show entitled “Monument in Memory: Abstract Alaskan Way” is up from June 1 – 29 at Gallery 4Culture at 101 Prefontaine Pl. S. 206-296-7580 or go to 4culture.org. Open M – F.

Seattle artist Junko Yamamoto’s delicious color-popping abstract paintings are in a solo show of new work at Taste at SAM next to the Seattle Art Museum downtown May 10 – August 6 , 2017. Opening reception with the artist hosted by SAM Gallery takes place on May 11 from 6 – 7:30pm. 1300 First Ave. 206-903-5291 or go to tasteart.com.

New and recent shows /activities at the Wing include the following – “Out in the Open” is the new YouthCAN group exhibition. From street writing to installations, students explored their neighborhoods and looked at ways art is able to influence the places you live. On view through June at the Frank Fujii Youth Gallery. “Teardrops that Wound: The Absurdity of War” is a group show that looks at how art can deflate war’s destructive weight by exposing its absurdity. Contemporary Asian Pacific American artists pull back the curtain and invite visitors to examine war from another angle. Curated by SuJ’n Chon. Opening Thursday, May 11 from 6 – 8pm. “Year of Remembrance: Glimpses of a Forever Foreigner” with poems by Lawrence Matsuda and art by Roger Shimomura is a small but potently meaningful show up until February 11, 2018 . “We Are the Ocean: An Indigenous Response to Climate Change” explores how indigenous communities are responding to the ways climate change is affecting waters and lives. Through Nov. 12, 2017. Opening March 3 from 6 – 8pm is “Seeds of Change, Roots of Power: The Danny Woo Community Garden”, an exhibit that celebrates this neighborhood resource which preserves culture, tradition and identity. “Khmer American: Naga Sheds Its Skin”. War has had a huge impact on Khmer culture and identity. Despite these challenges, the community continues to shape the US and Cambodia. “Tales of Tails: Animals in Children’s Books” is a recent show to open at the museum. “Do You Know Bruce?” is a major new show on the personal, intimate story of martial arts artist and film star Bruce Lee and the significance of Seattle in his life. The Wing is the only museum in the world, outside of Hong Kong, to present an exhibition about Bruce Lee’s life. The Lee family has plans to eventually open a permanent museum on Bruce Lee’s life and legacy in the Chinatown-ID neighborhood. A new installment of the Bruce Lee exhibit entitled “Day in the Life of Bruce Lee: So You Know Bruce? opened on Sat., Oct. 1, 2016. The new installment explores what it took to become “Bruce Lee”. It delves into his daily work habits, routines and strategies to his written & visual art, reading, and personal time spent with family and friends. Toddler Story Time for Thursday, May 4 is about the kid’s book, “Mr. Wani.” June 1 features “Morning With Grandpa”. All story time’s start at 11am. May 6 from 10:30 am – 12:30pm is “Member Appreciation Day.” Members are invited to a free tour of the Seattle Immigration and Naturalization Service Building with audio guide by artist Morgan Dusatko and a talk with Annie Polland from the Lower East Side Tenement Museum. Reception with food and refreshments. Email membership@wingluke.org for questions. May 20th’s “Family Fun Day” on Sat. from 10 am – 5pm brings free admission with face painting, story time and art workshops for the entire family. On Tuesday, May 23 at 2pm, the Wing and the US Citizenship Field Office host a special ceremony where the public is invited to witness the swearing in of new U.S. citizens. Free although seating priority to the families of those being sworn in. A new addition to The Wing’s daily Historic Hotel Tour is “APT 507” which is the story of Au Shee, one Chinese immigrant woman who helped build Seattle’s Chinatown. Her living room is interactive with objects meant to be felt, opened and experienced. Starting in 2017, The Wing offers four seasons of food tours where participants not only get a taste of a variety of food but also hear about the people and the stories behind the food. “The Rice Stuff” tours are on May 5, 12, 26/June 2, 9, 16 & 23.To book a tour, go to wingluke.org/tours quickly as spots fill up fast. In other news, two week-long sessions of day camps for kids aged 6 – 12 will be offered. August 7 – 11 is “Playtime: Games and Toys from Around the World” and August 14 – 19 will be a storytelling session with world-renowed storytelling duo Eth-No-Tec. To sign up, go to wingluke.org/summercamp. If you have questions you can email summercamp@wingluke.org or call 206-623-5124×116. More activities for teens include these – “Second Life” explores sustainability through art by working with trash and making treasured art pieces. For ages 10 – 14. “Finding Voices: Art Portfolios and More” is for teens ages 15 – 19. Learn how to create and polish up your art portfolios. Contact youthcan@wingluke.org for an application by July 2, 2017. The Museum is located at 719 South King St. (206) 623-5124 or visit www.wingluke.org. Closed Mondays. Tuesday – Sunday from 10am – 5pm. First Thursday of each month is free from 10am – 8pm. Third Saturday of each month is free from 10am – 8pm.

“Voices of Nisei Veterans – Permanent Exhibition and Collections” is composed of rare collections preserved by the Nisei Veterans Committee and tells the story of Japanese American veterans before, during and after WW II. Access is by pre-arranged tour only. For reservations or information, email info@nvcfoundation.org or tours@wingluke.org. Jointly sponsored by the NVC Memorial Hall and The Wing. 1212 South King St.

“Infinity Mirrors” is a show by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama spanning over five decades and one she is most known for. “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” will focus on her original series done in 1965 in which she displayed a vast expanse of red-spotted, white tubers in a room lined with mirrors, creating a jarring illusion of infinite space and move on throughout her whole career developing this concept. Opens June 30 and remains on view through Sept. 10, 2017. The exhibit comes from the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington D.C. where it will be exhibited Feb. 23 – May 14, 2017. Other dates for this touring exhibit TBA. Seattle Art Museum downtown at 1300 First Ave. 206-654-3100.

Local installation artist Satpreet Kahlon has been selected to exhibit as part of the 2017-2018 Gallery4Culture Season. From Nov. 2 – Dec. 7, 2017, she will show a series of labor-intensive sculptures and video installations the rise in demand for “handmade” objects and how the term actively erases the labor, oppression, and high societal cost of importing mass-produced goods bade by brown hands in developing nations. Deadline for the next round of selections for shows at 4Culture is Mon., Jan. 8, 2018.

Seattle Asian Art Museum in Volunteer Park is now closed for what is projected to be a renovation and extension that will take several years.

The exclusive West Coast premiere of “Terracotta Warriors of the First Emperor” comes to Pacific Science Center on view through Sept. 4, 2017. This one-of-a-kind exhibition is a joint project between PSC and The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. It is limited to a two-city tour. These warriors tell the story of the First Emperor of China and the literal formation of the China that we know today. Also “Mysteries of China” is a new IMAX documentary film that tells the story of the warriors and how they were accidentally discovered by farmers digging a well in 1974 in Xian. This film opens on March 10, 2017. 200 Second Ave. at Seattle Center. 206-443-2001.

The art collective SOIL has their 22nd Annual Art Auction on Sun., June 4 at 1pm at CANVAS Event Space at 3412 – 4th Ave. S. Go to canvaseventspace.com for details.

Congratulations to local sculptor Humaira Abid who is the cover story for the May 2017 issue of CityArts. She is profiled by Amanda Manitach within its pages. Abid is represented locally by Artxchange Gallery . Go to cityartsonline.com for details.

Jarod Lew, Thu Nguyen and Tim Okamura all have work in the group show “The Outwin 2016: American Portraiture Today” from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. It showcases finalists from the Triennial Outwin Boochever Portrait Competition and is on view through May 14, 2017. “In Search of the Lost History of Chinese Migrants and the Transcontinental Railroads” is the title of a new exhibition by UW Professor and internationally acclaimed artist Zhi Lin who looks at the thousands of Chinese men who came to California to work on the railroads and mine for gold. He travelled extensively to historic sites and painted at these locations to evoke the contributions of Chinese to the history of the American west. This multi-media work on view from June 27 – Feb. 4, 2018. Tacoma Art Museum at 1701 Pacific Ave. 253-272-4258 or email info@TacomaArtMuseum.org.

“Uprooted: Japanese American Farm Labor Camps During World War II” tells the story of Japanese Americans who worked as seasonal farm laborers during WW II. Includes interpretative text panels and a short documentary film. On view through May 25, 2017 at Lane County Historical Museum at 740 W. 13th Ave. in Eugene, Oregon. 541-682-4242 or go to www.lchm.org.

Now on view through July 16, 2017 is “Yellow Terror: The Collections and Paintings of Roger Shimomura” which includes not only his artwork but his collections of memorabilia and objects depicting racial stereotypes of Asians and Asian Americans accumulated during the last 20 years. Oregon Nikkei Legacy Center at 121 NW Second Ave. in Portland. 503-224-1458 or go to www.oregonnikkeir.org.

Portland Japanese Garden collaborates with architect Kengo Kuma on the launch of a major expansion opening April 2, 2017. The Cultural Village expansion provides additional space and will enhance its ability to immerse visitors in traditional Japanese arts and culture. Three new Japanese gardens will be added as part of this. The garden will host three major art exhibitions this year with related lectures, demonstrations and activities. “Hosokawa Morihiro: The Art of Life, A Rebirth in Clay” is a celebration of tea culture and opens in the spring. “KABUKI: A Revolution in Color and Design” looks at Japan’s most flamboyant performance art through elaborate kimonos and opens in summer. “Mirrors of the Mind: The Noh Masks of Otsuki Koukun” is a display of hand-carved masks by a master artisan and elegant brocade costumes from the traditional silk looms of Orinasu-kan in Kyoto. Also in development is the International Institute for Japanese Garden Arts & Culture which will offer classes in traditional garden arts such as tea ceremony and calligraphy. This opens to the public in 2018. For more information, go to japanesegarden.com.

Tokyo-based artist Ken Matsubara is in a group show entitled “Convergence: Digital Media And Technology” through May 27, 2017. The Schneider Museum of Art on the Southern Oregon University campus on the corner of Indiana St. & Siskiyou Blvd. M – F from 10am – 4pm. 1250 Siskiyou Blvd. 541-552-6245 or go to sma.sou.edu.

On view through May 17, 2017 is “Kitsuke: The Art of Wearing Kimono”. The display explores the art and craftsmanship of this Japanese garment. World Beat Gallery in the Reed Opera House at 189 Liberty St. S.E. on the second floor. Salem, Oregon. 503-581-2004 or go to www.salemmulticultural.org.

On December 7, 1941 Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, launching America into war. In Canada, this action resulted in the confiscation of nearly 1,200 Japanese-Canadian owned fishing boats by Canadian officials on the British Columbia coast, which were eventually sold off to canneries and other non-Japanese fishermen. The exhibition entitled “The Lost Fleet” looks at the world of Japanese Canadian fishermen in BC and how deep-seated racism played a major part in the seizure, and sale, of Japanese Canadian property and the internment of an entire people. Curator Duncan MacLeod states that “the history of Japanese Canadian fishermen is inextricably linked to the history of Vancouver. The city was a gateway in the Pacific for all immigrants looking to forge a brighter future for themselves.” The exhibition will showcase a series of photographs as well as several models of Japanese Canadian built fishing vessels in its collection, made by model shipbuilder, Doug Allen. These models replicate some of the fishing boats seized during the war that have since been lost to history. On view through March 25, 2018. Vancouver Maritime Museum at 1905 Ogden Avenue in Vanier Park in Vancouver, BC Canada. Open Tues. – Sat. from 10am – 5pm and Sundays from noon – 5pm. Also open late on Thursday nights until 8pm. Go to https://www.vancouvermaritimemuseum.com/exhibit/lost-fleet-exhibition for more details.

The UBC Museum of Anthropology presents the following – Opening May 11, 2017 and on view until Oct. 9, 2017 is “Traces of Words: Art and Calligraphy from Asia”, a survey of writing throughout Asia over a span of different time periods. Curated by Fuyubi Nakamura. 6393 NW Marine Dr. in Vancouver BC. 604-822-5087 or moa.ubc.ca.

“Pacific Crossings: Hong Kong Artists in Vancouver” runs through May 28, 2017. Twenty years ago when the transfer of Hong Kong sovereignty from the United Kingdom to mainland China occurred, tens of thousands of Hong Kong residents immigrated to Canada, many choosing to settle in Vancouver, and among them a significant number of artists. This show looks at those artist who stayed and continue their art making in this city. “Howie Tsui: Retainers of Anarchy” is a solo exhibition on view through May 28, 2017. Tsui considers wuxia as a narrative tool for dissidence and resistance. It is a traditional form of martial arts literature that expanded into 20th century popular film ad television creative out of narratives and characters from lower social classes that uphold chivalric ideals against oppressive forces during unstable times. Tsui’s scroll-like video installation sets the narrative in Kowloon’s walled city, an ungoverned tenement of disenfranchised refugees in Hong Kong demolished in 1994. Vancouver Art Gallery’s new public artwork by Hong Kong artist Tsang Kin-Wah will be shown at two locations May 5 – Oct. 15, 2017. These large scale compositions transform English texts to form ointricate floral and animal patterns. The words are from discriminatory language that appeared in Vancouver during the 1887 anti-Chinese riots, the mid-1980’s immigration influx from Hong Kong and most recently, the heated exchanges around the foreign buyers and the local housing market. “Onsite/Offsite:Tsang Kin-Wah will be placed in the heart of downtown Vancouver at 1100 W. Georgia St. as well as on the Howe Street façade of the Gallery itself. Vancouver Art Gallery is at 750 Hornby St. in Vancouver, BC Canada. 604-662-4719.

The Denver Art Museum has the following shows. “Shock Wave: Japanese Fashion Design, 1980s—90’s” gives you a look at 70 works by avant-garde designers such as Rei Kawakubo, Issey Miyake, Kenzo Takada, Junya Watanabe, Kansai Yamamoto and Yohji Yamamoto. On view now through May 28, 2017. 100 W 14th Ave. Parkway in Denver. 720-865-5000.

Craft in America Center in Los Angeles has the following – Upcoming May 20 – July 1, 2017 is “Kazuki Takizawa: Catharsis Contained.” This LA-based artist puts human emotions in the shimmering, fragile form of glass. Of his work, he says “The harmonization of the radically different, such as violence and meditation, spontaneity and meticulousness, and destruction and repair is found in the process, as well as the result of my work.” Craft in America Center is at 1120 South Robertson Blvd. #301 in Los Angels. Go to 310-659-9022 or infor@craftinamerica.org.

The San Diego Museum of Art has a new exhibition running through August 13, 2017 that showcases the work of important Japanese artists from the museum collection for the first time. “Modern Japan: Prints from the Taisho Era (1912 – 26) and Beyond” highlights Shinhanga (New Prints) and Sosaku Hanga (Creative Prints). These prints document the Japanese response to the political & cultural transformation during the 1900s-1960s, themes include modernity, scenic tranquility and Japanese romantic fantasy.1450 El Prado in Balboa Park. 619-232-7931.

The Japanese American National Museum has the following shows –Opening March 12, 2017 and remaining on view until August 20, 2017 will be “New Frontiers: The Many Worlds of George Takei” which looks at the life and career of Star Trek’s Mr. Sulu. 100 N. Central Ave. 213-625-0414 or go to www.janm.org/

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) has the following exhibits – An installation entitled “Pause” by Abdulnasser Gharem until July 2, 2017. “Monsoon: Indian Paintings of the Rainy Season” until July 2, 2017. “Unexpected Light – Works by Young Il Ahn” which marks the first show given to a Korean American artist here on view through July 22, 2017. “Chinese Ceramics from L.A. County” on view until July 22, 2017. 5905 Wilshire Blvd. 323-857-6000 or try publicinfo@lacma.org.

The Asia Society Museum in New York presents from through June 4 the show, “Secrets of the Sea: A Tang Shipwreck and Early Trade in China, Southeast Asia and the Islamic Middle East” which features 76 items from the wreck of an Arab merchant ship discovered in Southeast Asian water. It will be on view for the first time in the U.S. The exhibition explores the robust exchange of goods, ideas and culture among ancient China, Southeast Asia and the Islamic Middle East. There will also be special family day activities for the museum’s youngest visitors to give them a chance to explore the show as well. “Lucid Dreams and Distant Visions: South Asian Art in The Diaspora” includes the work of nineteen contemporary artists who come from all over the world where ever South Asians have migrated to. All artists currently reside in the U.S. Opens June 27 and remains on view through August 6, 2017.725 Park Ave. New York City, New York. 212-327-9721 or go to www.asiasociety.org for more details.

“Minidoka And Beyond” is the title of a show of new work by Seattle-raised artist Roger Shimomura. Through June 3, 2017. Flomenhaft gallery at 547 West 27th St, Suite 200 in New York City.

“Age of Empires: Chinese Art of the Qin & Han Dynasties (221 B.C. – A.D. 220)” on view through July 16, 2017. This show examines the unprecedented role of art in creating a new and lasting cultural identity and China’s relationship with the rest of the world. “An Artist of Her Time: Y. G. Srimati and the Indian Style” looks at the work of this early modern Indian artist. On view through June 18, 2017. “Comme des Garcons – Art of the In-Between” looks at the work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo with approximately 150 examples of her work from the 1980s to her more recent designs. May 4 – Sept. 4, 2017. Metropolitan Museum of Art. 1000 Fifth Ave. in New York City. 1-800-662-3397 or go to www.metmuseum.org.

“Good Fences Make Good Neighbors” is the title of Chinese artist Ai Wei Wei’s latest project which will build over 100 fences around New York City. Inspired by the international migration crisis and political turmoil facing the US government’s policy on immigration. Commissioned by the Public Art Fund.

“Self-Interned, 1942” tells the story of American artist Isamu Noguchi who voluntarily went to Poston War Relocation Center where Japanese Americans were interned during WW II with the idea to improve conditions with art and design. He made small pieces of driftwood sculpture. His efforts came to naught and he petitioned to be released. His time spent here however may have proven to be a catalyst for future work. On view through January 7, 2018. Noguchi Museum in New York. 718-204-7088 or go to nogiuchi.org for details.

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Benjamin Franklin Parkway, the city of Philadelphia plans a year long series of public art installation as activities. The celebration will include an outdoor installation by artist Cai Guo-Qiang Sept. 14 – Oct. 8. The artist plans to light up the Parkway with “Fireflies” which will consist of twenty-seven luminous kinetic sculptures in the form of free pedicabs that will move through the area. Participants can experience the Parkway by riding inside the sculptures as passengers. Qiang has previously done work in the city back in December of 2009 with his “Fallen Blossoms” explosion project at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Fabric Workshop.

The Art Institute of Chicago presents the following. “Zhang Peili: Record. Repeat” shows the work of a major Chinese artist tracing his practice from his earliest experiments with video in the late 1980s to new digital formats in the 2000s. On view through July 9, 2017. “Batik Textiles of Java” explores the richly patterned wax-resist textiles known as batiks, their flourishing in the Indonesian island of Java, and their inspirations and functions. On view through Sept. 17, 2017. “The Foundation of the Japanese Print Collection at the Art Institute of Chicago: Frank Lloyd Wright And the Prairie School” is comprised of Japanese prints purchased from Wright plus photos of the 1908 exhibition that Wright designed for the Art Institute and drawings by the Prairie School members. On view through July 23, 2017.111 South Michigan Ave. 312-443-3600.

Internationally known installation artist Do Ho Suh has a show entitled “Passages/s” at the Hong Kong branch of Lehmann Maupin from March 20 – May 13, 2017. 407 Pedder Building on 12 Pedder St. +852-2530-0025. Stateside, you can see “Do Ho Suh”, a multi-media installation that presents large-scale architectural structures, documentary films, illuminated sculptures and works on paper by the artist through May 14, 2017 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. The centerpiece is a full- scale replica of the artist’s New York City apartment and studio created by translucent colored fabric. Organized by the Contemporary Austin with support from Lehmann Maupin Gallery. 227 State St. in Madison, Wisconsin. 608-257-0158.

Noted Japanese artist Hiroshi Sugimoto known for his contemplative monochrome photographs of everything from frand theatres to seascapes has embarked on a new career – architecture. As early as 2008, he formed the New Material Research Laboratory with architect Tomoyuki Sakakida. Commissions include the Hirschorn Musem, the Japan Society and a private residence in Manhattan. His biggest project, the Enoura Observatory on the Eastern coast of Japan will be a complex that houses exhibition spaces, noh stages, a tea house and his own offices. It is scheduled to open this fall.

Yayoi Kusama whose work comes to SAM in June now has shows regularly around the world. The National Art Center in Tokyo gives her a large-scale retrospective “MY Eternal Soul” which brings together over 250 works spanning her entire career. Through May 22, 2017. 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo. Go to pr@nact.jp.

A retrospective of photographer Teiko Shiotani entitled “To Things Beloved: Shiotani Teiko 1899 – 1988” is on view at Shimane Art Museum in Matsue, Japan. Over 300 prints and related objects showcase the career of one of the most influential Japanese photographers of the early 20th century but one of the least known. His work focused on the people and landscape of his San’in region which faces the Japan Sea. 1 – 5 Sodeshi-cho in Matsue. Go to http://www.shimane-art-museum.jp for details.

Sao Paulo has perhaps the single largest Japanese diaspora of any city in the world. Japanese first settled here in 1912. Japanese botanic artist Makoto Azuma has created a fleet of 30 flower bicycles that will ride through the streets of the city, giving flowers to people along the way. Part performance art, part installation, the project is sponsored by Japan House Sao Paulo which says, “the project is an interruption in the city’s nervous flow, with a completely entertaining and inspiring message. Suddenly that place that was empty yesterday is filled with flowers today. Soon they disappear, but they remain a memory.” Excerpted from the website Spoon & Tamago – Japanese Art, Design & Culture.

Hiroshi Senju, a Nihonga-style painter has received the 2017 Isamu Noguchi Award which recognizes innovative designers, architects and artists.

Performing Arts

“Research & Development Wing” lets Annex Theatre experiment with a slew of collaborators from May 2 – 17 on Tuesdays & Wednesdays at 7:30pm with a Young Playwrights Program also set for May 15. Local playwright Seayoung Yim takes on the challenge by writing the first six pages of a rand-new play directed by Phoebe Richards on May 9 & 10. The location is on the corner of 11th & Pike on Capitol Hill. For tickets and complete schedule of activities, go to annextheatre.org or call 206-728-0933 or email info@annextheatre.org.

The Japanese Student Association presents “MATSURI 2017” on Sat., May 6 from 9am – noon in the HUB 211 Ballroom and on the HUB lawn. This event provides an introduction of year round Japanese festivals and festival food.

STG presents contemporary singer/songwriter Tanya Tagaq, an indigenous Inuit vocalist from Canada. She delivers material from her highly anticipated new album entitled “Retribution” along with vocalist Christine Duncan, drummer Jean Martin and violinist Jesse Zubot. Tagaq pushes the Inuit throat singing tradition into the 21st century. Thursday, May 11. Doors open 7pm. Show at 8pm. Neptune Theatre at 1303 NE 45th in the “U” District. Call 1-800-745-3000 for tickets.

The Indian classical form of Dhrupad is given a showcase by Cornish. On Friday, May 19 performing artists Padmashri Gundecha Brothers will offer a talk introducing this art form with a listening guide from 6 – 7pm followed by “A Dhrupad Vocal Concert” by Sri Yvan Trunzler at 7:20pm. On Sat., May 20 “Parama Swara”, a Dhrupad vocal concert by Padmashri Gundecha Brothers takes place at 7pm. All events at PONCHO Concert Hall on the Cornish campus off Broadway on Capitol Hill. Go to http://www.cornish.edu/news/release/dhrupad_days_returns_to_cornish_kerry_hall/.

UP Stream Music Fest + Summit 2017 takes place May 11 – 13 in Pioneer Square. By day, you can learn from music industry experts/trailblazers like Quincy Jones, Macklemore and more. By night you can discover over 300 performing artists showcasing the best of the Pacific Northwest and beyond. Bellegame, Ca$h Bandicoot, Chapel Sound, DJ Nostalgia, DJ U.NO.Hu, Emma Lee Toyoda, Emechs, Jay Park, Kore Ionz, Koga Shabazz, Kyo-Ken, Limanjaya and Massive Monkees are just a few of the many acts lined up to perform. Passes start at $40. Go to upstreammusicfest.com for details and passes.

Seattle Symphony and Conductor Ludovic Morlot have issued the schedule for their 2017-2018 season. Some highlights include the following – “Celebrate Asia” this time around is conducted by DaYe Lin with sitar player Nishat Khan and Seattle erhu virtuoso Warren Chang. Kazuki Yamada will make a Seattle debut as guest conductor. A two-concert festival of Prokofiev features rising star pianists Nathan Lee, Charlie Albright and Conrad Tao with violinists Sophie Lee & William Hagen. Subscription packages available now and single tickets on sale August 5, 2017. Go to www.seattlesymphony.org for details.

Some annual events at Seattle Center not to miss – May 7 is a celebration of Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration which celebrates the arts, culture and food of the region. June 3 & 4 is the Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival which celebrates the arts and culture of the Philippines. All events at the Seattle Center Armory.

Carey Wong does the scenic design for the musical comedy “Murder for Two”, a collaboration between 5th Avenue Theatre and ACT. Runs through June 11 at ACT. 700 Union St. 206-292-7676 or go to www.acttheatre.org.

Tea ceremony demonstrations continue at Seattle Art Museum downtown on Third Thursdays at 5:30pm and Third Sundays at 2:30pm in the Japanese teahouse on the third floor of SAM. Free with admission. Go to vistsam.org/performs for details.

The fusion jazz pianist Keiko Matsui from Japan plays Jazz Alley with her trio on August 10 – 13. 7:30pm nightly. Get your tickets early as this marks her 30th anniversary as a recording artist. 2033 6th Ave. 206-441-9729 or go to jazzalley.com.

Nabilah Ahmed stars in “ACME”, a new comedy by Andrew Shanks directed by Mary Hubert. This satire on technology runs from April 25 – May 20. Annex Theatre at 11th & Pike on Capitol Hill. Go to annextheatre.org for tickets.

The great Indian writer/artist/poet/playwright Rabindranath Tagore’s play, “Chitrangada – The Warrior Princess” as directed by Moumita Bhattacharya hits the stage of ACT Theatre as a joint production between ACT LAB and Pratidhwani. April 28 – May 20, 2017. 206-292-7676 or go to actheatre.org.

New York-based jazz composer/pianist Helen Sung plays new selections from a recent recording as part of the EARSHOT Jazz Spring Series on May 4 at PONCHO Concert Hall at 8pm at Cornish College campus on Capitol Hill. Go to earshot.org or call 206-547-6763.

The Filharmonic, noted Filipino American accapalla group headline The Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration on Sunday, May 7 with events from 11:45pm – %pm. There will be food trucks, children’s activities, a hum bow eating contest and much more. At Seattle Center Armory. Free. Presented by Asian Pacific Directors Coalition. 305 Harrison St.

“Frequency: Bach Refractions” is the title of a concert by new chamber ensemble Frequency made up of UW faculty Saeunn Thorsteinsdottir, Melia Watras and Michael Jinsoo Lim. They will perform “Goldberg Variations” arranged for string trio. May 13 at 7:30pm. Free. UW Seattle campus at Brechimin Auditorium located in the Music Building.

Seattle singer/songwriter Brenda Xu sings selections from her new release entitled “For The Winter” and shares the bill with singer Nathan Reed. May 13 at 8pm. All ages. At Rolling Bay Hall on Bainbridge Island. 10598 N.E. Valley Rd.

The Showbox has a “Massive Monkees Day” with the local hi-hop dance troupe taking the stage on Sat., May 20 at 7pm. 1426 1st Ave. downtown. Tickets at 1-888-929-7849 or go to axs.com or buy tickets at the box office. Go to www,showboxpresents.com for details.

Local actress/performance artist/curator Sara Porkalob co-curates Intiman’s “Barbecue”, a play by Robert O’Hara about two families, one black and one white who must work together to convince family members into a rehabilitation program. June 1 – 25 at Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. 104 – 17th Ave. S. 206-684-4757 or go to langstoninstitute.org.

UW’s very active jazz program presents Jazz Innovations, a concert workshop in which UW students will tackle new and innovative orchestral jazz works accompanied by trumpeter Cuong Vu, pianist Marc Seales, saxophonist Greg Sinibaldi and drummer Ted Poor. At Brechemin Auditorium in the Music Building on the Seattle UW campus. 7:30pm on May 17 & 18. Free.

“Persuasion” is a new musical based on Jane Austen’s novel. Novelist, playwright and screenwriter Harold Taw wrote the book and Chris Jeffries supplied the music & lyrics. It had a staged reading at The 5th Avenue Theatre’s Next Fest Festival of New Work and a workshop reading at Texas Musical Theatre Workshop. It will have its world premiere at Taproot Theatre July 12 – August 19. 204 N. 85th St. in Seattle. 206-781-9707.

Seattle Gamelan Pacifica perform traditional and contemporary works composed for this instrument prevalent in Indonesia. In 2017, they celebrate the centenary of great American composer Lou Harrison who wrote many modern compositions for gamelan on Sat., May 13 at 8pm. Chapel Performance Space at 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N. (4th floor) in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood.

Seattle Rep’s Bagley Wright Theatre will be transformed into a gigantic disco dance floor for the musical “Here Lies Love” by David Byrne and Fatboy Slim. Fresh from New York’s Public Theater, the production tells the story of Imelda Marcos and her Filipino dictator husband Ferdinand Marcos and how they were toppled by a non-violent restoration of democracy in 1986. Directed by Alex Timbers and starring Jaygee Macapugay as Imelda and Mark Bautista as Ferdinand Marcos. Conrad Ricamora and Melody Butiu are also in the cast. Due to popular demand, the run has been extended to June 18, 2017.The theatre is located at Seattle Center at the corner of Second Ave. and Mercer St. 206-443-2222 or go to seattlerep.org.

Crossroads Bellevue, the Eastside’s live music venue presents free live performances every weekend. On the 2nd Saturday of every month at 5:30pm is 2nd Saturday Family Night with free kid-friendly music performances. On the 3rd Saturday of every month at 6:30pm is Northwest Folklife which presents diverse, family-friendly cultural arts performances. To see the schedule, go to crossroadsbellevue.com. 15600 NE 8th in Bellevue. 425-644-1111.

Local actress/playwright Keiko Green’s “Nadeshiko” tackles issues of race and gender. Developed in collaboration with the Umbrella Project, it will receive its premiere as part of Sound Theatre Company’s new season. The company features exclusively female playwrights and directors. Hurry – ends May 7 at the Center Theatre at the Armory in Seattle Center. 305 Harrison St. 206-856-5520 or try info@soundtheatrecompany.org.

The Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington presents “Kodomo No Hi or Children’s Day Festival” which takes place on Sun., May 7 from 11am – 5pm. It highlights Japanese art, culture, food and music. Enjoy performances by Kaze daiko & Inochi Taiko, Japanese classic dance by Fujima Dance Ensemble, and the craft of origami. Visitors can participate in martial arts demonstrations and be entertained by traditional Japanese storytellers. Free and open to the public. 1414 South Weller. 206-568-7114 or go to www.jcccw.org.

The Cathedral Trio composed of Naomi Kato, Brian Fairbanks and Joyce Ramee perform at McCaw Chapel at St. Mark’s Cathedral on May 19 at 7:30pm.

The Corda Quartet composed of Heather Borror, Judith Kim, Emmeran Pokorny and Yang Lu perform on May 27 at 7:30pm on the UW campus in Seattle at the Brechemin Auditorium. Free.

Book-It Repertory presents their adaptation of the novel “Welcome to Braggsville” by Geronimo Johnson from June 7 – July 2, 2017. When a southern good ol’ boy at UC Berkeley lets it slip that he’s going home, some of his classmates elect to tag along and decide to demonstrate their stereotypical assumptions of the racist South with mixed results. In the cast, Justin Huertas stars as a Malaysian student who wants to be “the next Lenny Bruce Lee, kung-fu comedian”. 206-428-6319×19 or go to www.book-it.org.

Catch comedian Bobby Lee of “MAD TV”fame on June 8 – 10 at Parlor Live Bellevue. 700 Bellevue Way NE #300 in Bellevue. 206-602-1441.

Seattle International Dance Festival takes place June 19 – 24. Performers come from around the country, around the world and from the Northwest. Indian choreographer Sudarshan Chakravorty and his company will be one of the guests. In tandem with the festival is the Seattle International Dance Festival Education:Summer Dance Program. The Threshold Institute for Dancers offers students a chance to learn with Seattle choreographers and the Advanced Master Classes will bring visiting international choreographers. For an application for a scholarship, email Connie@SeattleIDF.org.

Local jazz musician/composer Bob Antolin has a newly released song on cdbaby entitled “The Trump Voodoo of 2017”, a project he recorded with local area Moroccan musicians in response to our present administration. For details, go to http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/bobantolin.

Seattle native Byron Au Yong now teaches music at the University of San Francisco. The composer/musician/educator was just awarded a Ground Floor Residency at UC Berkeley with Eugenie Chan. He will be participating in the following upcoming free shows. “Trigger” at MDC Live Arts in Miami on April 21 and “Port City” at New Strands Festival in San Francisco on May 21.

Playwright Laureen Yee has a Seattle World Premiere of her play “The Great Leap” set for March 23 – April 22, 2018 at Seattle Repertory Theatre. The company shares this world premiere with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company. The plot revolves around Beijing University basketball coach Wen Chang and Manford, a young rough-around-the edges basketball talent from San Francisco’s Chinatown and how their worlds intersect. At the Leo K. Theatre. 155 Mercer St. Box Office # is 206-443-2222.

Bassist/composer Linda May Han Oh has released her fourth album entitled “Walk Against wind” on Biophilia Records. It is inspired by a piece by the famous mime Marcel Marceau. She states new work “is about the paths we choose. Sometimes they end up being the harder paths, but in the long run, they prove more fruitful.” Oh is also the cover story for the April 2017 issue of Jazz Times magazine with the headline, “A Major Bass Voice Arrives.”

The Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles announced their 2017-18 season. It will feature “Soft Power”, a world premiere in the form of a Chinese musical about present-day America by Tony-Award winning playwright David Henry Hwang. Set to open in May, 2018. 213-972-4444 or go to centertheatregroup.org/ahmanson.

29 year old Kensho Watanabe had just been recently confirmed as assistant conductor of the Philadelphia Orchestra when he received the call that Conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin had fallen ill. With three hours notice he not only filled in competently but got the orchestra to give a great performance. Watanabe was born in Japan but raised in the U.S. where he majored in violin at Juilliard. At Yale he started in biology before switching to music.

The director, a performer and a designer have quit the forthcoming production of “South Pacific” by the Calgary Opera set for summer when it was learned the company was considering the casting of a white artist in the role of Bloody Mary who is Tokinese or Polynesian in the original production. Company officials have stressed the fact that it can be difficult to find qualified Asian candidates for the role as in opera, the availability of diverse performers has not yet caught up to the demand. They will continue to search but the option of having a white performer take the role is not ruled out.

“Angel’s Bone” by Du Yun has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize in Music. The $10,000 prize is given out for a distinguished musical composition by an American that has had its first performance or recording in the US during the previous year. “Angel’s Bone” with a libretto by Royce Vavrek was described by the jury as “a bold operatic work that integrates vocal and instrumental elements and a wide range of styles into a harrowing allegory for human trafficking in the modern world.” “Angel’s Bone” tells the story of a pair of fallen angels forced into prostitution. Yun’s latest opera project is “Women: The War Within” whose four protagonists are Cleopatra, Chinese Empress Wu, Aung San Suu Kyi and Hillary Clinton.

Francesco Lecce-Chong, Assistant Conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony has been selected to become the new Chief Conductor of the Eugene Symphony in Oregon.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of contemporary Korean composer Isang Yun who played a pivotal role in utilizing traditional Korean musical traditions into western classical composition. For years, his music was barely played in South Korea due to conflicts with the Korean government who accused him of being a spy due to his previous involvement in the democracy movement and visits to North Korea. He spent two years in prison and was released with the help of the German government who granted him citizenship.

His music was celebrated at the 2017 Tongyeong International Music Festival under the theme “Remembering Isang Yun” and the Seoul Philharmonic will pay homage as well. Across Europe his music will be performed as well.

“Aunt Lily’s Flowerbook – One Hundred Years of Legalized Racism, Family Stories” by Brenda Wong Aoki & Mark Izu with Shoko Hikage & Masaru Koga takes place May 27 at 9:30pm, May 28 at 2pm and June 3 at 7pm. Their statement reads, “As artists who emerged from the Asian American Movement in the 70’s, we created the show to uplift the collective spirit and will to survive injustice and racism, just as our ancestors have done before us”. At Southside Theatre at Fort Mason in San Francisco. Tickets at bit.ly/Auntlily. For information, go to BrendaWongAoki.com.

Ju Hyeon Han has been blind since she was a baby. She recently played a key role as Female Chorus in Benjamin Britten’s opera, “The Rape of Lucretia” when it was staged st Stony Brook University. It is claimed she is the first blind singer to be cast in a leading role in a US conservatory or university production. She is in her fourth year of a doctorate in Vocal Performance at Stony Brook University. Excerpted from Slipped Disc.

Since his comeback from throat cancer, musician/composer Ryuichi Sakamoto has returned to muic. His score for the movie, “The Revenant” was nominated for a Golden Globe. He has done music for Japanese artist Shiro Takatani’s “The Great Animal Orchestra” exhibition in Paris. He has also done scores for Yoji Yamada’s “Nagasaki: Memories of My son” and Japanese-Korean director Lee Sang-il’s film, “Anger.” His dream is to record the perfect album before he dies. It’s a project he is working on now.

Lisa Helmi Johanson, a Korean Finnish American actress is cast in the dual roles of Little Red Ridinghood and Rapunzel in a Fiasco Theater production of the musical “Into the Woods” by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine. Now on stage through May 14, 2017 at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles. 135 N. Grant Ave. 213-972-4400 or go to www.centertheatregroup.org.

“Allegiance”, the Broadway musical inspired by actor George Takei’s childhood in internment camp during WWII will come to Los Angeles Feb. 21 – April 1, 2018 with previews from Feb. 21 – 25. East West Players and the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center will co-sponsor the production set for the JACCC’s Aratani Theatre in Little Tokyo. No word yet on whether the production will include the original cast. For updates, visit East West Players website.

The Met (Metropolitan Museum of Art) in New York has announced highlights of their performing arts series for the coming year created to complement a full range of exhibitions held at all three New York locations. Choreographer Eiko Otake premieres three new pieces, one each at unexpected spaces at each location. Shanghai Peking Opera will perform the New York premiere of “Farewell My Concubine with “First Lady of Chinese Opera, Shi Yihong. Visual/sound artist Ryoji Ikeda creates “supercodex” which melds techno sound and multimedia art. Baritone Brian Vu is part of the cast that performs in a New York premiere of “Odyssey- A Youth Opera.” Yotam Ottolenthi teams up with fellow chef/author Madhur Jaffrey for a “Feast of India” and Carnatic vocalist Abhishek Raghuray performs as part of the activities around the exhibition “Modernism on the Ganges: Raghubir Singh Photographs.” “Immigration/Migration is a concert inspired by the immigrant experience and includes work by Chinese American composer Bright Sheng. The Aizuri Quartet will be the “2017-18 Quartet in Residence” performing at various venues. Members include Miho Saegusa, Ariana Kim, Ayane Kozasa and Karen Ouzounian. A concert celebrating “Thelonious Monk at 100” with a host of ethnic musicians interpreting or inspired by his work includes Min Xiao-Fen performing “Blue Pipa.” For details, email communications@metromuseum.org or go to www.metmuseum.org/press/news/2017/metlivearts-2017-season.

Film & Media

Commemorating 35 years since the murder of Vincent Chin, the Academy-Award-nominated documentary by Renee Tajima-Pena entitled “Who Killed Vincent Chin?” will be screened on Saturday, May 13 at 1:30pm. The filmmaker will be present at the screening. Presented by Wing Luke Asian Museum. Go to wingluke.org for details on location and tickets. Space is limited.

Landmark Theatres & Photosynthesis Productions present the exclusive Seattle engagement of the film, “Angkor Awakens: A Portrait of Cambodia”, a new documentary film by Robert H. Lieberman. This film is an eye-opening portrait of a nation engaged in work to recover their culture and history in the aftermath of the Khmer Rouge regime. Opens May 26 at Landmark’s Seven Gables Theatre at 911 NE 50th St. at Roosevelt in the University District. 206-632-8821.

Seattle artist Etsuko Ichikawa will be co-curating with NWFF, a collection of short films by NOddln, a Tokyo-based filmmakers collective set for August 18, 2017.Northwest Film Forum at 1515 – 12th Ave. 206-829-7863.

“Family Circle: The Films of Yasujiro Ozu” screens through May 18 every Thursday night at Seattle art Museum downtown. With “Late Spring”, “An Autumn Afternoon” and many other classics by this great Japanese film director who turned silence into another character and used his lens to look into the poetic soul of ordinary middle-class people. Go to visitsam.org/rickets or call 206-654-3260.

Haven’t got your tickets yet? Well, the Seattle International Film Festival (more than 400 films over 25 days) will be here before you know it. Special feature on contemporary Chinese cinema and short films by Chinese film students. May 18 – June 11, 2017. Go to siff.net/festival2017 for tickets.

Some of the Asian films that received awards at the 41st Hong Kong International Film Festival this year include the following – “Inmates”, a documentary film about two men with mental disorders in a psychiatric ward by Chinese director Ma Li. “Ten Mornings Ten Evenings and One Horizon”, a short film about wedding processions across bridges on the Yahagi River in rural Japan by Nishikawa Tomonari. “Happy Bus Day” by Lee Seung-won tells the story of a dysfunctional Korean family that veers between slapstick and satire. “Satoshi: A Move For Tomorrow” by Mori Yoshitaka is a portrait of a “Shogi” (Japanese chess) champion who eschews treatment for cancer in order to persue his passion and challenge one of the game’s greatest players. “Mad World” by Wong Chun is a Hong Kong Drama that tackles the subject of mental illness.

Chinese writer/director Li Ruijun’s “Walking Past The Future” has been selected to compete in the 2017 Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Yang Zishan who plays a young woman who tries to give her parents a better life after their retirement to their rural hometown in China’s arid Northwest.

The Written Arts

On May 6 from 3:15pm to 5:15pm Atlas Obscura hosts a walking tour based on the anthology “Ghosts of Seattle Past” (Chin Music Press) edited by Jaimee Garbacik which is a tour of Seattle history. The anthology was edited by and features essays about places in Seattle’s history that no longer exist but are remembered fondly by local residents. Tickets are $25 in advance via eventbrite.com. Participants will meet at 3:15pm on May 6 in front of the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute located at 104 – 17th Ave. S. along Yesler Way. A slowly paced hour walk from the Central District to Chinatown/ID will be punctuated by tour guides pointing out sites along the way. The tour ends with a reading at KOBO at Higo. Dean Wong will talk about Donnie Chin and Canton Alley, Shelly Levens will about artist Roger Shimomura’s memories of the Wah Mee, Bush Garden and surrounding art spaces in the ID. Dave Holden, son of Jazz great Oscar Holden talks about Seattle past jazz scene and the Palomar Theatre with Jaimee Garbacik. Noel Franklin reads from her comic about the OK Hotel. Judy T. Oldfield recalls the Merchant’s Café and the dangers of tech culture. Tamiko Nimura talks about the inspiration she found at David Ishii Bookseller. For more information, email eric.magnuson@atlasobscura.com.

The Jack Straw Writers Program presents their 2017 Writing Fellows curated by Jourdan Imani Keith with readings throughout May. May 5 at 7pm will be Jamaica Baldwin, Step Kesey, Brandon Young and D.A. Navoti. May 12 at 7pm presents Afrose Fatima Ahmed, Catalina Marie Cantu, Calvin Gimpelevich and Wang Young Cho. May 19 at 7pm presents Quenton Baker, Ellie Belew, Hera McLeod and Ashland Runyan. Jack Straw Cultural Center at 4261 Roosevelt Way NE. 206-634-0919.

Author Siddhartha Mukherjee talks with Steve Davis about “Deciphering the Puzzle of Human Heredity” on Mon., May 15 at 7:30pm. Seattle Town Hall at 1119 Eighth Ave. 206-652-4255 or go to info@townhallseattleorg.

Elliott Bay Book Company presents a series of readings and events. All are at the bookstore unless noted otherwise.

Fiction writer Diana Xin moderates a q & a with fiction writer Karen Russell after her talk on “Engineering Impossible Architectures.” Part of the Word Work Series presented by Hugo House and co-presented by Elliott Bay. Friday, May 5 at 7pm. This event at Washington Hall at 153 – 14th Ave. Piyali Bhattacharya, editor of “Good Girls Marry Doctors: South Asian American Daughters on Obedience and Rebellion” (Aunt Lute Books) will engage in conversation with Seattle writer/UW professor Anu Taranath. This is the first anthology to address daughterhood in South Asian American families in a meaningful way. Tues., May 9 at 7pm at Elliott Bay. Toronto-based writer Scaachi Koul, senior culture writer for Buzzfeed will appear in conversation with local writer/editor/performer Lindy West. She will talk about her book of essays entitled “One Day We’ll All Be Dead And None Of This Will Matter” (Picador) in which she deploys her sharp humor to share all the fears, outrages and mortifying moments of her life. Co-presented by Seattle Public Library. Wed., May 31 at 7pm at Central Seattle Public Library located at 1000 Fourth Ave. downtown Seattle. 206-386-4636 or go to www.spl.org. June 7 at the bookstore, Lisa Ko reads from “The Leavers” (Algonquin), a debut novel about the disappearance of an undocumented Chinese immigrant and how her son left behind discovers the difficult choices she was forced to make. Finally the great Indian writer Arundhati Roy returns to Seattle with her first novel in 20 years entitled “Ministry of Utmost Happiness” (Knopf). June 27 at Town Hall Seattle. Advance tieckets available now at the Elliott Bay website BoldTypeTickets.com. Elliott Bay Book Company is at 1521 Tenth Ave. in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. 206-624-6600.

The Seattle poetry landmark bookstore Open Books continues to shine and prosper under new owner Billie Swift. Besides being one of the few bookstores in the country to stock poetry and nothing but poetry, they have a hot line-up of readings year around as well. Texas slam poet Joshua Nguyen shares the mic with Seattle queer femme actor/musician/spoken word artist Sienna Meadow Burnett on May 10. May 12 brings poets Jennifer Chang (“House A” on Omnidawn Press), Seattle poet Kaveh Akbar (“Calling a Wolf a Wolf” on Alice James Books) and Paige Lewis (“Reasons to Wake You” on Tupelo Books) hosted by Seattle poet Lena Khalaf Tuffaha. May 13, poet Jennifer Chang returns as host. She, along with 4 other women in the Bay Area run Dropleaf Press, a press that produces beautifully designed chap books. She will introduce Lehua Taitano originally from Guam and Tonya Holtland who will read from their latest Dropleaf chapbooks. UW Creative Writing Professor Pimone Triplett and East Coast poet Alessandra Lynch read together on June 9. On June 16, Seattle poet E. J. Koh reads from her stunning debut entitled “A Lesser Love” (her poetry appears in the May, 2017 issue of CityArts magazine) along with Bay Area poet Jacques J. Rancourt. Sept. 26 brings new-to-Seattle poet Ryo Yamaguchi who reads from “The Refusal of Suitors” (Noemi Press) and Mark Tardi from Poland where he reaches at the University of Lodz. He has translated contemporary Polish poetry. He is the author of “The Circus of Trust” and other books. All readings at 7pm. 2414 N. 45th St. in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood. 206-633-0811.

UW Asian Languages & Literature Department presents Dr. Junko Mori, Department Chair & Professor of Japanese Language & Linguistics at the University of Wisconsin – Madison. She will speak on Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30pm on the topic of “On Native-Speaker-Hood, Trans-lingual Competence and Asian Language Education” at Kane Hall 225 in the Walker-Ames Room. Seattle campus of the University of Washington.

Former Seatle Times Pulitzer Prize-winning writher Alex Tizon died unexpectedly in late March, 2017 at his home in Eugene, Oregon. He was known as a deep listener who worked hard on deep, complicated longer stories. He is the author of a memoir entitled “Big Little Man:In Search of My Asian Self.” He was assistant professor of Journalism at the University of Oregon.

The Best Translated Book Award for 2017 Longlists were recently announced. In the “fiction” category, “Moshi Moshi” by Banana Yoshimoto as translated by Asa Yoneda on Counterpoint and “Memoirs of a Polar Bear” by Yoko Tawada on New Directions and “Eve Out of Her Ruins by Ananda Devi made the list. For the “poetry” category, “Cheer Up, Femme Fatale” by Yideum Kim on Action Books as co-translated by Ji Yoon Lee, Don Mee Choi (Seattle-based award-winning poet/translator) and Johannes Goransson was chosen.

Local writer Bharti Kirchner’s sixth novel “Goddess of Fire” was shortlisted for the Nancy Pearl Award. It’s now available in both hard cover and paperback editions. Her seventh novel “Season of Sacrafice: A Maya Mallick Mystery” comes out in hardcover in September, 2017. First in a series and set in Seattle, it tells the story of a young, brilliant, dedicated scientist killed in a violent street protest, leaving behind her questions for a new sleuth to solve. Go to www.bhartikirchner.com for full details.

Hugo House has announced its temporary re-location during construction of its new building across from Cal Anderson Park. Beginning in mid-2016, Hugo House’s public programs and offices will be based in a building owned by, and adjacent to, the Frye Art museum at Boren Avenue and Columbia Street on First Hill. Hugo House will operate a full schedule of readings, classes, book launches, workshops, teen programs, and more at the Frye while its new building is being constructed. Events will take place here and in the Frye’s auditorium as well at the nearby Elliott Bay Book Company and Sorrento Hotel. Beginning May 21, classes continue at Hugo House’s temporary home at 1021 Columbia near Frye Art Museum. By 2018, Hugo House will return to its original site and occupy a ground-floor space in a new six-story, mixed-use building. In related news, Hugo House has produced “The Writer’s Welcome Kit”, an exclusive e-course that combines guidance on the writing craft and resources to help the writer excel. Go to hugohouse.org for details. Hugo House now adds manuscript consultations to its long list for resources for writers. There are currently five consultants for short fiction, novels, memoirs, essays, poetry, young adult and literary journalism and more to be added as the program continues. For details on this, go to hugohouse.org/manuscript-consultants. Hugo House plans “Scribes Summer Writing Camps for Teens” between July 10 – August 18 at MoPOP, Mohai and Henry Art Gallery. Instructors include Roberto Ascalon, Michelle Penaloza, Jane Wong and many others. To sign up or ask questions, email or call Jiuliann Petkov at Juliann@hugohouse.org or call 206-322-7030. For general information, try 206-453-1937. Hugo House is at 1021 Columbia St. in Seattle.

365 poems will be published online at KC Metro Transit, Sound Transit Lightrail and Seattle Streetcar. April 2017 – April 2018. Among the poets included are ten year old Helen Zhang and Seattle Attorney Dennis Lam. For more info., call 206-263-1588 or 206-684-4337.

“Sherman Alexie Loves” is a new series that Seattle Arts & Lectures has started with the noted Northwest writer. It features three evenings of conversation with authors that the author loves. Of special note is the evening entitled “First Loves: Debut Novelists Alexie Loves” on Thurs., May 11, 2017 at Town Hall Seattle. Includes a conversation with Patricia Park, Ariel Schrag and Sunil Yapa. For tickets & information, go to lectures.org.

Seattle-raised poet/writer Paisley Rekdal who was featured in our April 19th poetry feature has been named Poet Laureate of the State of Utah where she teaches at the University of Utah.

Jenny Han’s latest young adult novel entitled “Always and Forever, Lara Jean” looks at a trio of sisters, part of a half-Korean family who work hard to support one another after their mother’s death. She reads from this book on May 11 at 7pm. Third Place Books in Lake Forrest Park at 1711 Bothell Way NE #A101. 206-366-3333.

Actor George Takei has signed with IDW Publishing to create a graphic novel about the imprisonment of Japanese Americans during WW II. The book is expected to come out in 2018.

“The Song Poet: A Memoir of My Father” (Metropolitan) by Kao Kalia Yang and “The Fortunes” (HMH) by Peter Ho Davies have been named as finalists for The Chautauqua Prize now in its sixth year. With a history steeped in the literary arts, this institution honors at least nine outstanding books yearly in all categories. Yang retells the story of her father, a Hmong refugee in Minnesota. Davies reimagines the immigrant family experience through his Chinese American characters throughout American history from gold mining to the murder of Vincent Chin.

One finds it hard to keep up with the steady stream of new titles coming out even in the limited categories of works by or about Asian Americans and new titles on Asia but here’s a recent sampling. Please contact me if anyone is interested in reviewing any of the below titles for the International Examiner. Thanks! –

Nick Joaquin is considered one of the greatest Filipino writers but he is little known outside his home country despite writing in English. Penguin Classics hopes to rectify that situation with the first-ever publication of his seminal works, “The Woman Who Had Two Navels And Tales Of The Tropical Gothic.” With a foreword by PEN/Open Book Award-winning author Gina Apostal and an introduction by Vicente L. Rafael.

“Wolves” (White Pine) by Jeon Sungtae as translated by Sora Kim-Russell is volume 23 in this publisher’s impressive series entitled “Korean Voices.” Many of these stories are centered on Mongolia which lies on the border between civilization and wilderness, the present and the past. Sungtae tells the stories of these people.

“This Is Just a Test” (Scholastic) by Wendy Wan-long Shang and Madelyn Rosenberg combines the talents of two skillful young adult authors to tell the story of a Chinese Jewish boy caught in the middle of cultures, friends and a 1980’s “cold war.”

“No One Can Pronounce My Name” (Picador) by Rakesh Satyal is an surprising story about immigrants and outsiders trying to find their place in America and within their own families. It all takes place in a suburb outside of Cleveland.

“Harmless Like You” (Norton) marks the fictional debut of Rowan Hisayo Buchanan in a book about multiracial identity, motherhood, familial bonds and the struggle to be an artist.

“Rani Patel in Full Effect” (Cinco Puntos Press) by Sonia Patel is a young adult novel like no other. It tells the story of a teenage girl rapper in Hawai’i who weaves words out of heartbreak, sorrow and patriarchy to the beat of her own voice.

“The Little Exile” (Stonebridge Press) by Jeanette S. Arakawa looks at the tumult and trauma of displacement and the incarceration of Japanese during WWII through the unique perspective of a young girl’s eyes.

“Moving Forward Sideways Like a Crab” (Akashic) by Shani Mootoo looks at how a young man travels to Trinidad to reconnect with a transgender parent, uncovering the complex realitites of love and family. How does he reconcile the love he had for a mother to an elegant man now named Sydney?

“Spork” (Kids Can Press) by Kyo Maclear and Isabelle Arsenault is a whimsical celebration of diversity and hybrid identities told as a “multi-cutlery” tale for all those who have ever wondered abut their place in the world.

Henry Chang continues his New York Chinatown detective series in “Lucky” (Soho). When a Chinatown gang leader is shot and survives, a detective races to save his boyhood friend before his plan for exacting revenge on his perpetrators wracks havoc on the neighborhood.

“Selection Day” (Scribner) by Aravind Adiga looks at the younth leagues of cricket in Mumbai and finds a microcosm of India’s explosive conflicts over class and religion. The author received the Booker Prize for his previous novel.

“Pandemic – Tracking Contagions, From Cholera to Ebola and Beyond” (FS&G) by Sonia Shah covers outbreaks of disease throughout recent history.

“Iron Moon – An Anthology of Chinese Migrant Worker Poetry” (White Pine) edited by Qin Xiao Yu and translated by Eleanor Goodman. This book takes the ferment of a new 21st century working class in China by incorporating issues like migration, globalization and rank-and-file resistance.

“Things That Happen and Other Poems” (Seagull) by Bhaskar Chakrabarti as translated by Arunava Sinha. This late poet-laureate of Calcutta writes with urban angst expressing the spirit of sadness and alienation in delicate metaphors wrapped in deceptively lucid language.

Like to sip imaginative, refreshing drinks but can’t take alcohol? Then Vikas Khanna’s “Mocktails, Punches & Shrubs: (DK Books) is the perfect tonic as the author shows you over 80 non-alcoholic drinks to savor and enjoy. Drink down a Grapefruit & Guava Squeeze or a Cucumberade or a Goji Berry Shakeratto. You’ll find these and dozens more in this thirst-quenching book perfect for summer.

“After The Bloom” (Dundurn) by Leslie Shimotakahara is a debut novel by a Japanese Canadian about one family’s struggle to face the darker side of its history and find some form of redemption. A mother and daughter fae the tension between two female generations working through the trauma of WWII Japanese internment and persecution.

It’s 1970s Seoul and some people hope for change while others demand it. Yoojn Grace Wuertz’s characters in her novel “Everything Belongs to Us” (Random House) navigate politics and romance in this dynamic era with some raising to the top, others sinking to the bottom but no one just standing still.

“The Upstairs Wife – An Intimate Story of Pakistan” (Beacon Press) by Rafia Zakaria dissects the complex strands of her country’s history, from the problematic legacies of colonialism to the beginnings of terrorist violence to increasing misogyny, interweaving them with the arc of a woman’s life there and the toll Pakistan’s increasing conservatism has taken on its women.

“Phrasis” (Fence Books) by Wendy Xu looks at how poems escape and bring us closer to the personal and the possibility of intimacy. Selected by Hoa Nguyen for the Ottoline Prize.

“Fighting For Justice – Fred Korematsu Speaks Up” (Heyday Books) by Laura Atkins and Stan Yogi. Illustrated by Yutaka Houlette. Heyday Books’ “Fighting For Justice” series gets off with a strong start with this volume on Fred Korematsu who dared to question the constitutionality of the government’s order to put all Japanese on the West Coast into prison camps and won. With clear and moving illustrations and a straight-forward narrative, the book is enhanced with numerous historical asides that provoke important questions of its young readers.

“Afterland” (Graywolf) by Mai Der Vang recounts with devastating detail the Hmong exodus from Laos and the rate of thousands of refugees seeking asylum. Winner of the 2016 Walt Whitman Award fo The American Academy of American Poets as selected by Carolyn Forche.

“The Great Derangement – Climate Change And The Unthinkable” (Chicago) by Amitav Ghosh. In this wake-up call against the world’s slow reaction to climate change, the novelist shows his range by outlining our inability at the levels of literature, history and politics to grasp the scale and violence of climate change. This articulate criticism is the author’s call to action.

“God’s Will for Monsters”(Inlandia Institute) by Rachelle Cruz contests, demolishes and remixes the bizarre, early 20th century colonial and classic ethnographic summations of the Philippines of its peoples and culture but also circles across countries and mythical landscapes. Regional winner of the Hillary Gravendyk Prize in poetry for 2016.

The Mozhai Foundation has published the first two volumes in their “Modern Ink” monograph series witch focuses on the late 19th to early 20th century Chinese ink painters. “Modern InkL The Art of Qi Baishi” and “Modern Ink: The Art of Xugu” are co-written by scholars booth in China and the US and feature illuminating essays on each artist’s work and technique with profuse color illustrations. The third volume on Wu Changshi is due out in the Spring of 2018. Published in association with the University of Hawai’I Press. Go to www.mozhaifoundation.org for details.

“Among The Ruins” (Minotaur) by Ausma Zehanant Khan follows on the heels of the author’s widely-praised novels “The Unquiet Dead” (Barry Award winner) and “The Language of Secrets” and returns to the world of Detective Esa Khattuck and his Partner in “Among The Ruins” which takes the officers away from their Toronto beat to the politically precarious land of today’s Iran.

“EFG – A Trilogy” (Action Books) by Valerie Hsiung is a book of experimental poetry that CD Wright says, “She is one of those poets you wish were more populous for they pull you up by the hair roots and remind you living is a serious business, and the whole world is in our dirty little hands.”

“New Expressions in Origami Art – Masterworks from 25 Leading Paper Artists” (Tuttle) by Meher McArthur shows the contemporary reach and imaginative vision of today’s artists in once was a more traditional craft medium. Includes the work of Giang Dinh, Tomoko Fuse, Maomoiselle Maurice, Linda Tomoko Mihara, Jun Mitani, Yuko Nishimura, Hoang Tien Quyet, Jiangmei Wu and many others.

Han Yujoo makes a disturbing debut in “The Impossible Fairy Tale” (Graywolf Press) as she examines the world of children, the rich & spoiled, the marginal and the violence that manifests itself in the widening gap of this disparity. Translated by Janet Hong.

“Community Garden For Lonely Girls” (Gramma) is Christine Shan Shan Hou’s newest collection of poetry that depicts a journey that traverses imagined histories and various states of consciousness.

“Dispelling The Darkness – A Jesuit’s Quest For the Soul of Tibet” (Harvard) by Donald S. Lopez Jr. and Thupten Jinpa looks at a Jesuit missionary who mastered Tibetan well enough to write a critique of Buddhism from a Christian perspective.

“Strange Fruit Of The Black Pacific – Imperialism’s Racial Justice and Its Fugitives ” (NYU) by Vince Schleitwiler plows through new ground in tracing the interrelated migrations of African American, Japanese Americans and Filipinos across U.S. domains. Through studies in literature, blues & jazz culture, film, theater, journalism and private correspondence, Schleitwiler considers how the collective yearnings and speculative destinies of these groups were bound together. Invokes the voices of James Weldon Johnson, Nella Larsen, Toshio Mori, Carlos Bulosan, Robert Johnson and Eulalie Spence.

“Retracing Our Steps – Fukushima Exclusion Zone 2011 – 2016” (Kehrer Verlag) by Carlos Ayesta and Guillaume Bression bring to light the area around the stricken power station of Fukushima Daiichi after the tsunami and nuclear disaster. What remains in a region where 80,000 people were evacuated from one day to the next? What do former residents think about going back to their ghost towns? In a surreal episode, they ask former residents to come back to their shops and homes and talk about how it was and what it is like for them now. With text and photographs.

Lonely Planet, the famous travel guidebook publisher expands their imprint with their “Lonely Planet Food” series. They will examine each country’s cuisine through the eyes of their creators “From the Source: Japan – Authentic Recipes From The People Who Know Them Best” by Tienlon Ho, Rebecca Milner and Ippo Nakahara with photographs by Junichi Miyazaki goes from steaming soups and silky ramen noodles to fresh, hand-rolled sushi and visits Tokyo, Kyoto, Okinawa, Nagano and Osaka.

Xiaolu Guo, a Chinese writer and filmmaker is based in London. She was listed as one of Granta’s best young British novelist and has been shortlistd for the Orange Prize. Her memoir entitled “Once Upon A Time in the East” (Chatto & Windus) came out this January.

“Becoming Misako Kikuchi: The Story of a Japanese American Adoptee’s Journey to Japan and Back to Find Her Family” by local author Lynn Hammonds has been published by Create Space Independent Publishing Platform.

The late Xu Hongci, acused of being a “rightist” spent 20 years in China’s gulag archipelago. He is the only person known to have escaped and lived to write about it in his newly translated memoir “No Wall Too High” (Farrar Straus & Giroux). It was originally published in Hong Kong in 2008 but makes its American debut now.

Han Kang, author of the award-winning novel, “The Vegetarian” has a new novel also translated by Deborah Smith entitled “Human Acts” (Hogarth Books). She takes on South Korea’s violent past by re-visting Gwangju, a city in which a revolt by protestors resulted in the brutal slaughter of protestors and bystanders alike by the then Korean President, General Chun Doo-huan.

“A Separation” (Riverhead Books) by Katie Kitamura is an explosive fiction debut that lays bare the emotions of a failing marriage and the secrets that we all carry.

“Sushi – Jiro Gastronomy” (Viz Media) by Jiro Ono & Yoshikazu Ono is a neat little primer that introduces readers to the sushi varieties served at his famed Tokyo establishment and offers tips on how best to fully enjoy Edo-style sushi.

“Frontier” (Open Letter) by Can Xue translated by Karen Gernant & Chen Zeping is a multi-layered novel about a young woman living in a surreal town and the dozen different characters who populate the place. This Chinese master storyteller looks at life’s opposites in dreams of finding hope.

“The Crane Girl” (Lee & Low) is a retelling of an ancient Japanese folktale for children by Curtis Manley with watercolor illustrations by Lin Wang. Told in alternating prose and haiku, this tale takes readers to a magical world where characters struggle with the temptation of greed and the power of love.

“Monstress – Volume One – Awakening” (Image Comics) is a manga illustrated story by Marjorie Liu with images by Sana Tanaka. Set in an alternate world of art deco beauty and steampunk horror, it tells the story of a teenager caught in a world of the hunter and the hunted searching for answers to her past.

“The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane” (Scribners) is the latest novel by Lisa See that explores the bonds between a Chinese woman from the Akha ethnic minority, the daughter she gives up for adoption and the tea that connects them throughout the years of separation.

“Be The Change – A Grandfather Gandhi Story” (Simon & Schuster) by Arvn Gandhi & Bethany Hegedus with illustrations by Evan Turk. This children’s book shares the lessons of wastefulness as learned by a grandson of the Indian leader.

“The Ruler’s Guide” (Scribners) by Chinghua Tang tells the story of China’s greatest ruler and his timeless secrets of success in life.

“Unsettled/Resettled: Seattle’s Hunt Hotel – The Secret History of the Japanese Language School 1945 – 1959” (Japanese Cultural & Community Center of Washington) is the companion volume to the exhibition curated by Elisa Law with illustrations by Aki Sogabe. It tells a missing part of Seattle history and gives a moving account of how returning Japanese Americans picked up the pieces to transition to regular life after their imprisonment in WWII internment camps.

“Heroine Complex” (DAW) by Sarah Kuhn tells the story of Evie Tanaka, the stressed out personal assistant to her childhood best friend who just happens to be San Francisco’s most beloved superhero. One night the assistant poses as her glamorous boss and her whole life changes when she too, has magical powers. A teenage fantasy.

“Leftover Women – The Resurgence of Gender Inequality in China” (Zed) by Leta Hong Fincher exposes the level of structural discrimination against women, and the broader damage this has caused Chinese society as a whole.

“The End of Imagination” (Haymarket) brings together the five of Arundhati Roy’s acclaimed books of essays with a new introduction by the author. Essays written with charm, wit and a powerful commitment to social justice.

“Music of the Ghosts” (Touchstone) by Vaddey Ratner tells the story of an adult Cambodian woman who lives in America and her return to the country she knew as a child refugee with a letter from a man who knew her father in a Khmer Rouge prison.

“17” (Zuban) is a collection of short stories by Indian master storyteller Anita Agnihotri as translated by Arunava Sinha. These stories bring out the different faces of human hardship and explore a largely unknown slice of India from cities to suburbs and villages.

Didn’t read Marie Kondo and your room is still a cluttered mess and feeling guilty? Relax and check out “Goodbye Things – The New Japanese Minimalism” (Norton) by Fumio Sasaki. This Japanese bestseller tells the tale of an ordinary guy stressed at work and insecure. One day he decides to change his life by eliminating things to a bare minimum.

“Southeast Asian Plays” (Aurora Metro) is an anthology edited by Cheryl Robson & Aubrey Mellor that brings new theatre from Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia where profound change is taking place.

“Ghachar Ghochar” (Penguin) is a novel from South Indian writer Vivek Shanbhag who unpeels the layers of a family who start out impoverished and gain overnight riches only to face a melt-down. A striking debut in English.

Best-selling author Nalini Singh is back with “Allegiance of Honor” (Berkeley), a psy-changeling novel that continues the sci-fi fantasy.

“The Amazing Story of a Man Who Cycled From India to Europe for Love” (One World) by Per J. Anderson tells the true story of a New Delhi street artist whose fortuitous meeting with a Swedish tourist will change his life.

“China on Strike – Narratives of Workers’ Resistance” (Haymarket) Edited by Hao Ren chronicles case studies of Chinese workers who fight today for a better tomorrow.

“ha Ha Ho ho – Selected Rhymes of Annada Shankar Ray (Seagull) translated by Sukanta Chaudhuri illustrates the playful genius of this Indian poet who takes a child’s rhyme to make fun of a messy adult world.

Author Christine Hywg-Oak Lee in her memoir “Tell Me Everything You Don’t Remember” (Harpercollins) uses her journals to reconstruct her memory loss from a stroke and the unexpected grief that came with her recovery.

“Recitation” (Deep Vellum) is a novel by Bae Suah that traces the intermingling lives of a mysterious wandering actress and a chorus of emigrants who meet by chance at train stations late at night. Translated from the Korean by the prolific British translator Deborah Smith.

“Infinity Mirrors – Yayoi Kusama” (Hirschorn) edited by Mika Yoshitake explores internationally known Japanese woman artist’s best known series and its influence on the course of contemporary art over the past 50 years. This exhibition comes to Seattle Art Museum later this year.

“Lucky Boy” (Putnam) is a novel by Shanthi Sekaran about two unforgettable women in Northern California , an undocumented Mexican woman and an Indian American wife. Both are bound together by their love for the same boy.

“The Impossible Fairy Tale” (Graywolf) is a novel of literary horror from Han Yujoo, a major new voice from South Korea as translated by Janet Hong.

“Still Out of Place” (Bamboo Ridge) by Christy Passion opens a window to blue-collar life in the Hawaiian Islands with unflinching honesty and pain and yes, a hard-won beauty.

“Tropical Renditions – Making Musical Scenes in Filipino America” (Duke) by Christine Bacareza Balance looks at the music and performing arts to reveal dimensions of Filipino American history and cultural expressions.

“Mr. Iyer Goes to War” (Bloomsbury) is the debut novel by Ryan Lobo, an award-winning photographer/filmmaker/writer who creates a modern interpretation of “Don Quixote” set in modern India.

“Pachinko” (Grand Central) by Min Jin Lee tells the story of a Korean family through generations who end up living in Japan and running a pachinko parlor. Opens a window on the long and troubled history of legal and social discrimination against Koreans who live in Japan.

In her debut essay collection “One Day We’ll Be Dead And None of This Will Matter” (Picador) Scaachi Koul (a senior writer for BuzzFeed) pulls no punches as she tackles racism, misogyny and toxic masculinity with grace, wit, and a wicked self-deprecating humor.

“Load Poems Like Guns – Women’s Poetry from Heart, Afghanistan” (Holy Cow! Press) by Farzana Marie opens a window onto the Persian poetic tradition and gives voice and bears witness to another culture.

“Mama And Papa Have a Store” (Lee & Low) by Amelia Lau Carling is a reprint of a popular picture book for children about a young girl who describes a typical day in her parents’ Chinese store in Guatemala City.

Hideo Yokoyama/s “Six Four” (FS&G) is an international bestseller which gets its first English translation by Jonathan Lloyd Davies here. It’s a dark, elaborately constructed police drama about an investigation into a chilling kidnapping. The London Sunday Express called him the “James Ellroy of Tokyo.”

“Spiral Staircase: Collected Poems” by Hirato Renkichi” (Ugly Duckling) as translated by Sho Sugita. This late Japanese poet produced a unique brand of Futurism from the late 1910s and early 1920s through poetry, criticism and guerilla performance. This early work would later influence Dadaist and Surrealist writers in pre-war Japan. This is the first definitive volume of his poems to appear in English.

“No One Can Pronounce My Name” (Picador) is a new novel by Rakesh Satyal (“Blue Boy”) that is a humorous multigenerational novel about immigrants and outsiders – those trying to find their place in American society and within their own families.

“The End Of The Dark Era” (Phoneme Media) by Tseveendorjin Oidov translated from the Mongolian by Simon Wickhamsmith is the first book of Mongolian poetry to be published in the United States and is one of the few avant-garde poetry collections to have come from that country. The poet is also one of Mongolia’s renowned painters and his drawings appear in this book.

“Lotus” (Henry Holt) is the debut novel by Lijia Zhang and was inspired by the secret life of the author’s grandmother and follows a young prostitute caught between past traditions and modern life in urban China.

Tara Books, children’s book publisher from India is out once again with two beautifully designed volumes. “A Village Is a Busy Place” by Rohima Chitrakar & V. Geetha is a brilliantly colored book that unfolds like a vertical mural illuminating the mosaic wheel of life contained in a single village. “This Truck Has Got To Be Special” by Rana, Kulaudor, Namaz & Khan shows you how truck drivers in India turn their vehicles into artistic creations that light up the landscape along India’s highways and byways.

“House A” (Omnidawn) by Jennifer S. Cheng is the winner of the Omnidawn 1st/2nd Poetry Book Prize as chosen by Claudia Rankine. Rankine writes, “These tender epistolary prose poems embody the constant sense of dislocation for the immigrant, while redefining affiliation nonetheless.” Cheng reads shortly at Seattle’s Open Books in Wallingford (206-633-0811 or openpoetrybooks@gmail.com).

“Exit West” (Riverhead) is the new novel by Man Booker Prize finalist Mohsin Hamid. It follows a young couple in an unnamed country as their city collapses and they are forced to join a wave of migrants fleeing for their lives.

“Sorry to Disrupt The Peace” (McSweeny’s) by Patty Yumi Cottrell is the story of a single woman who learns of her adoptive brother’s suicide and returns to her hometown to uncover the real reasons behind his death. Noted novelist Ed Lin calls it “a sort of Korean American noir, lean and wry and darkly compelling.”

“Iep Jaltok – Poems From a Marshallese Daughter” (University of Arizona Press) by Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner provides a much needed Pacific Islander perspective on contemporary life, indigenous rights, climate change and the troubling history of American involvement including Atomic-bomb testing in the Pacific.

“I Believe In A Thing Called Love” (FSG) by Maurene Goo tracks a Korean American teenage girl who’s a disaster in romance who comes up with the idea of using “K-Drama” as a map to true love with a boy she’s got a crush on with mixed results.

“Hokusai’s Lost Manga” (MFA Boston) is the catalog for a rare Hokusai sketchbook curated by Sarah E. Thompson. In 1823 an advertisement was placed for “Master Iitsu’s Chicken Rib Picture Book” but the book never appeared. This volume might well have been that unpublished volume and the last evidence of the Japanese master artist’s work.

“Step Up to the Plate, Maria Singh” (Lee & Low) by Uma Krishnaswami. A nine-year old girl wants to play softball for a girl’s team but the year is 1945 in Yuba City, CA. and her dad is from India and her mom is from Mexico and discriminatory laws still rule the land. How does she find a way to step up to the plate?

“Sideways – A Memoir of a Misfit” (Diaspora Press) by Diana Morita Cole traces the life experience of her family imprisoned in Minidoka during WW II and how that experience even influenced the children who were born in imprisonment.

“The Malaysian Kitchen – 150 Recipes for Simple Home Cooking” (HMH) by Seattle author Christina Arokiasamy looks at Malaysian recipes adapted for the American kitchen.

“The Best We Could Do” (Abrams Comicarts) bu Thi Bui is a graphic novel about the anguish of immigration and the lasting effects that displacement has on a child and her family.

“Blue Light Yokohama” (Minotaur) is a crime novel by Nicolas Obregon that covers a quiet, troubled detective who tries to fight corruption in the gritty glitter of Tokyo with all odds against him.

“Paper Wishes” (FSG) marks Lois Sepahban’s literary debut. The book follows a ten year old Japanese American girl from Bainbridge Island who must accompany her family to a prison camp in the California desert during WW II. Losing her dog, she takes refuge by drawing pictures of him to keep his memory alive and hoping for his return and her own family’s return to a normal life.

“Swimming in Hong Kong” (Willow Springs) is a collection of short stories by Stephanie Han that cross borders and boundaries of Hong Kong and the U.S and looks at characters struggling with the politics of race, sex class, gender and culture.

“The Takedown” (Freeform Books) by Corrie Wang looks at a high powered high school valedictorian who has everything going for her until a video supposedly showing her “doing it” with her English teacher shows up online. Time is running out as she races to track down this internet hacker and redeem her reputation in this cyber-thriller mystery.

“Everything Under the Heavens – How the Past Helps Shape China’s Push for Global Power” (Knopf) is a new book by Howard French that looks unflinchingly at the issues facing China and its perception of today’s world.

“The Impossible Fairy Tale” (Graywolf) is a chilling novel by Korean author Han Yujoo translated by Janet Hong about the cruelty of children in the classroom and the stinging consequences of neglect.

Bao Phi, spoken word artist is back with a new collection of poetry entitled “Thousand Star Hotel” (Coffee House Press) in which he writes honestly about his childhood and his own initiation into fatherhood and how a history of trauma can be passed from generation to generation. This may keep readers occupied until he comes to your town with his own dynamic live performance.

Prolific graphic novelist/artist Gengorah Tagame tackles a new topic in “My Brother’s Husband – Volume 1” (Pantheon). When a single Japanese dad is forced to confront his painful past, it opens a window on a largely still-closed Japanese gay culture: how it’s been affected by the West, and how the next generation can change the preconceptions about it and prejudices against it.

“Lonesome Lies Before Us” (Norton) by novelist Don Lee traces the career of an Asian American alternate-country musician whose career and romantic relationship is on the skids.

In “The Girl At The Baggage Claim – Explaining the East-West Culture Gap” (Knopf), noted novelist Gish Jen tackles the study of East-West differences in the idea of self and what this means for our art, education, geopolitics, and business.

“The Crystal Ribbon” (Scholastic) by Celeste Lim. What’s an eleven year old girl in rural China to do when her poor family is forced to sell her as a bridge for a wealthy family? Mysterious forces help her forge a path to freedom and finding her way back to herself.

Cao Wen Xuan, winner of the 2016 Hans Christain Andersen Award has his classic Chinese young adult novel, “Bronze and Sunflower” (Candlewick Press) translated into English by Helen Wang. When an only child loses her father to an accident, she is taken in by the poorest family in the village also with an only child. How the two kids forge an inseparable bond as closest friends is the story here.

“When I Carried You in My Belly” (Running Press) by Thrity Umrigar and illustrated by Ziyue Chen is a book for mothers to share with their children.

“The Stakes of Exposure – Anxious Bodies in Postwar Japanese Art” (Minnesota) by Namiko Kunimoto focuses on four artists of Japanese postwar art and what their work meant in the anxiety and confusions surrounding Japan’s new democracy as manifested in representations of gender and nationhood in modern art.

“The Song Poet – A Memoir of My Father” (Picador) by Kao Kalia Yang (“The Latehomecomer”) is a timeless retelling of the story of her father, a song poet and literary refugee in Minnesota driven from the mountains of Laos by war. This is the new paperback editon.

“The Souls of China – The Return of Religion After Mao” (Pantheon) by Ian Johnson looks at the spiritual traditions of its eastern and western faiths, and the ways in which its influencing China’s future.

“Kingdom Come – A Fantasia” (Talisman) by Timothy Liu. With wry humor and sexuality, this writer of ten books of poetry produces his epic fantasy.

Art News/Opportunities

Friends of Asian Art Association is an all-volunteer organization that connects its members and the community to educations, cultural and social events tied to Asia and its diverse art forms and culture. Enjoy year-round activities and meet new friends who share similar interests by becoming a member. All are welcome to the activities but members get special discounts and perks. Some upcoming program events include the following – FA3 Asian & Global Arts & Treasure Sale May 27 at St. Mark’s Cathedral’s Bloedel Hall on Capitol Hill from 9:30am – 3pm. This event is free. Marilyn Rowlatka and Courtney Nevitt will talk about “Textiles of Gujurat” on June 11 at 1pm at Phinney Community Center. September 27 brings “Explore India” with Shelly Krishnamurty, Ram Prasad and Nona Dhawan. On Sunday from 2 – 4pm at the Mountaineers Center in Magnuson Park. October 19 from 1 – 3pm, Barry Broman will talk about “Up the Chindwin River to Nagaland” at the Phinney Center. Go to FriendsOfAsianArt.org or call (206) 522-5438 for details on all these events.

As part of the UW Graduate School’s public lecture events – “Equity & Difference Series: Privilege”, UW Associate Professor Ralina Joseph will moderate a panel entitled “History, Culture and Promise: Civil Rights at the UW.” Joining the illustrious panel will be Sharon Maeda, President of Spectra Communications and community activist. May 3 at 7:30pm on the Seattle UW campus in Kane Hall. All lectures in this series are free. For details and registration, go to uwalum.com/lectures or call 206-543-0540.

Artist Trust’s 2017 Grants for Artist Projects (GAP) are now available to Washington artists of all disciplines. Deadline is May 15, 2017 at midnight. Apply online at https://artisttrust.submittable.com/submit.

Each year the Neddy Awards are given out to deserving artists. Two $25,000 unrestricted awards are given in painting and any other medium grounded in the visual arts to artists living in the Puget Sound. Six finalists receive $1,500 each as well. Deadline is April 24, 2017. Go to www.cornish.edu/neddy for details.

Sisters In Crime have announced that submissions are open for the fourth annual Eleanor Taylor Bland Crime Fiction Writers of Color Award which gives a $1,500 grant to an emerging writer of color who has not yet published a full-length work. Deadline is June 15, 2017. Guidelines are at www.sistersincrime.org.

The Asian American Monument Committee of New Mexico requests artists or artist teams to submit qualifications for designing a public art sculpture budgeted for $265,000 in honor of the landmark civil rights ruling from Territory versus Yee Shun which affirmed the competency of Chinese Americans to testify in court and have their testimony accepted. Deadline is June 2, 2017. Go to www.callforentry.org for details.

A group of Bay Area Chinese Americans have organized to protest Trump’s anti-immigration policies drawing parallels between the experiences of 19th/20th century Chinese immigrants and contemporary Muslim and Latino immigrants. They have organized a rally in San Francisco for May 6, 2017. To find out more about their efforts, go to http://nomoreexclusion.org/.