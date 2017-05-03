Navigation Center delayed, Friends of Little Saigon forms task force Chetanya Robinson

At the end of April, Friends of Little Saigon announced that the City would delay opening a new low-barrier homeless shelter known as the Navigation Center, until the project receives further input from the community. Renovations on the Pearl Warren Building, on 12th Avenue South—which is owned by the Seattle Indian Services Commission—will continue, but the Navigation Center won’t begin its program “until a detailed plan is vetted and approved by the community,” according to a statement on the Friends of Little Saigon website.

Friends of Little Saigon has now assembled a task force to advocate for the community’s concerns and create a “space for concerned community members to bring questions and feedback.” The task force is concerned with “the negative safety, public health, economic, and cultural impacts on Little Saigon and CID communities.”

The Seattle Times reports that the City still plans to open the center in the summer, with a City official telling the Times that no date had yet been set. According to the Times, this City official “would not say if the opening of the shelter hinges on the community’s approval.”

For its part, Friends of Little Saigon does not explicitly endorse the Navigation Center. According to the statement on its website, “Although the Community Taskforce is proactively addressing the public safety, public health, economic, and cultural impacts and concerns, this effort does not suggest the community’s support for the operation of the Navigation Center in the CID neighborhood.”

The Navigation Center is planned as an experimental shelter for the homeless modelled on a type of low-barrier shelter in San Francisco. It’s designed to help 75 people at a time transition to permanent housing. Unlike most homeless shelters in Seattle, it would allow people to enter and leave as they chose without losing their beds, and would also allow partners, pets and possessions, which most shelters in Seattle forbid.

When the City first announced that the project would be located in Little Saigon, and that a seven-month lease had been signed, members of the community were surprised. As the South Seattle Emerald reports, although the City had been negotiating the project for months, the official announcement was the first the community had heard about it.

In early March, members of the Little Saigon community protested at City Hall over a lack of communication with the community.

“It’s not about the Navigation Center, it’s not about homelessness,” said Quynh Pham, president of Friends of Little Saigon to the City Council. “This issue is about respecting the public process and respecting our voices.”