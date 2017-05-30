Announcement: Partial proceeds from ‘Balikbayan—A Homecoming Concert’ to support Filipino Veterans The International Examiner

The Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project’s (FilVetREP) is a nonpartisan, community-based, all-volunteer national initiative whose mission is to raise awareness through academic research and public information and obtain national recognition of Filipino and Filipino-American WWII Soldiers across the United States and Philippines for their wartime service to the U.S. and the Philippines from July 1941 to December 1946.

FilVetREP’s Filipino WWII Veterans Congressional Gold Medal Memorial Tribute Fundraiser Dinner on May 13 netted proceeds over $33,000 to FilVetREP national.

There’s another opportunity to further support FilVetREP by attending “Balikbayan: A Homecoming Concert” presented by Broadway Barkada on Monday, June 5 at the Columbia City Theatre at 7:30 pm. Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite at www.BroadwayBarkadaSeattle.eventbrite.com.

The concert celebrates Philippine Independence Day and features members of Here Lies Love currently running at Seattle Repertory Theatre. There will also be various Broadway and Off-Broadway artists and local Seattle Artists.

Partial proceeds will go to FilVetREP. The goal will to raise money for the purchase of 20,000 bronze replicas of the Congressional Gold Medal to honor WWII Filipino American Veterans.

“We hope to see you at the Balikbayan concert next week,” said Ben DeGuzman of the FilVetREP Executive Board in a statement. “I’m personally looking forward to being there on hand on behalf of FilVetREP. As I’ve said many times, Seattle is my favorite city to visit that I’ve never lived in and it will be great to be back there.”

FilVetREP is also embarking on a 100-day campaign to raise money for the awareness of veterans. Their #RRRFilVetREP campaign is online here.