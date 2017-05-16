Position Available: Executive Director for Theatre Puget Sound The International Examiner

Theatre Puget Sound (TPS) is a leadership and service organization founded in 1997 to advocate for the region’s growing theatre community’s causes and administer much-needed services. TPS is now the Northwest’s premiere arts advocacy and leadership organization, providing programming and services that benefit both the theatre community and the larger regional arts community.

Theatre Puget Sound is looking for a visionary leader to serve as Executive Director, shepherding TPS through the next phase of service to the Puget Sound performing Arts Community.

Are you ready to apply your talent in leadership and performing arts management to the development and growth of an innovative membership based company that seeks to promote, unify and advocate for the Puget Sound performing arts community? Do you want to be challenged at work, learn and grow, be on the cutting edge of equity and community engagement work, be inspired by the phenomenal level of work produced in our area, and make an impact?

If you are excited and ready to help guide Theatre Puget Sound into the future, we would love to hear from you. Please send a resume and a (maximum two page) cover letter detailing your vision for TPS’ future to edsearch@tpsonline.org.

Read the full job description at iexaminer.org/classifieds.

Theatre Puget Sound does not and shall not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion (creed), gender, gender expression, age, national origin (ancestry), disability, marital status, sexual orientation, or military status, in any of its activities or operations. These activities include, but are not limited to, hiring and firing of staff, selection of volunteers and vendors, and provision of services. We are committed to providing an inclusive and welcoming environment for all members of our staff, clients, volunteers, subcontractors, vendors, and clients.