Position Available: King County seeks Communications Specialist III

The Local Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County is pleased to welcome applicants for a Communications Specialist III. The King County Department of Natural Resources & Parks, Water and Land Resources Division, hosts this position.
This position works under the direction of the Program Communications Manager. The Specialist will plan, develop and implement external and internal communications plans and strategies for the Program. In doing this, they will provide support to a wide-range of communications projects. Types of projects include community outreach, public relations, social media development, and Program promotion. They will also be responsible for leading projects, coordinating the work of project teams and identifying project priorities for team members.
Top applicants will bring a high level of technical knowledge, communications skills, and innovative thinking to advance the mission of the Program. They will also bring strong interpersonal skills — they need the ability to establish good working relationships with the Program’s various project managers, leadership teams and program staff.
King County and The Water and Land Resources Division value diverse perspectives and life experiences and encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including people of color, immigrants, refugees, women, LGBTQ, people with disabilities, and veterans. The Program is also committed to the principles of racial equity and social justice. We value diverse perspectives and life experiences in our workforce, and are committed to building a culturally diverse and inclusive environment.