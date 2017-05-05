Republican health care bill pushes past House Kai Eng

On May 4, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass a bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act in favor of the American Health Care Act. The latest version of the Republican-led legislation does away with tax penalties for the uninsured, cuts taxes for high-income citizens by $300 billion over the next 10 years, and rolls back Medicaid expansion.

The House bill also allows states to opt out of the Obamacare requirement that insurers charge people the same for coverage regardless of pre-existing conditions. NBC News reported: “If states opt out, insurers can charge sick people far more for plans if their coverage has lapsed and coverage also might not include treatments for their condition. States that go this route would have to set up some kind of mechanism, like a high-risk pool, to try and help otherwise uninsurable consumers get coverage.”

The House passed the bill before the Congressional Budget Office could assess the economic impact of the legislation. The CBO report on the previous version of the bill to repeal and replace Obamacare said that it had the potential to eradicate medical coverage for up to 24 million Americans.

Former CBO director Douglas Elmendorf said it was wrong for the House to vote on the bill before the CBO report. Elmendorf said in an interview with Marketplace.org: “CBO will produce an estimate of this bill, then they will produce estimates of whatever bill the Senate takes up and whatever a compromise bill might be reached between the House and Senate. But it is a terrible mistake for the House to proceed without a CBO estimate at this point. That just violates the very sensible norms of knowing what you’re voting on before you vote.”

The House bill passed with a vote count of 217 for to 213 against. 216 votes were needed to win the count. No Democrats voted in support of the bill.

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said the bill’s passage was just one important step in repealing Obamacare. “The issues are too important. The stakes are just too high. The problems facing American families are real,” Ryan said. “The problems facing American families as a result of Obamacare are just too dire and too urgent. The truth is, this law has failed and it is collapsing. Premiums are skyrocketing and choices are disappearing.”

The Republicans’ repeal and replace efforts, however, have been criticized for potentially allowing millions to lose health care coverage.

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray released a public statement Thursday morning, condemning the AHCA as “a devastating blow to millions of Americans who need access to health care.”

The Asian and Pacific Islander American Health Forum (APIAHF) said that the AHCA threatens to eliminate medical coverage for up to 2 million members of the API community across the country and that 17% of the country’s Asian American population will completely lose medical coverage, putting millions at risk of sickness and death. Kathy Ko Chin, president and CEO of APIAHF said in a statement: “The ACA has been a literal lifeline for Americans around the country and Congress’ plan to repeal the law threatens to undo much of that. Repealing the ACA stands in stark contrast to the proven success of the law- historical gains in coverage and access to care.”

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) called the House bill “immoral” and “unconscionable.” “This bill will raise premiums and deductibles for millions of Americans across our country to transfer almost $1 trillion dollars in tax cuts to millionaires, billionaires and corporations,” Jayapal said in a statement. “It is difficult to imagine what world my Republican colleagues are in that they could vote yes on such a bill. I cannot imagine how they will go home and face grandmothers who will be kicked out of nursing homes or kids with asthma who will no longer be able to afford inhalers. I cannot imagine what they will say to women in their districts who will pay more for simply being women, or be barred from care if they have a C-section—which is now considered a pre-existing condition.”

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said the Senate needs to stay focused on passing health care legislation that guarantees health care coverage for all Americans without spending as much as we do today.

“If the bill passed today in the House became law, thousands of Americans would die, because they would no longer have access to health care,” Sanders told CNN.