Resister—May 11, 2017: Turn Fear and Anger into Action

National Week of Resistance
Monday, May 8 marked the beginning of the National Week of Resistance to the “Muslim ban.” Next Monday, May 15, federal courts in Richmond and Seattle will be hearing the government’s appeals to the stay of the Muslim and refugee bans. Allies seeking to speak out against these bans can take the following actions:
- Check this calendar for Week of Resistance events.
- Plan an event of your own and add it to the calendar. Fill out this form for more information.
A rally will be held in front of the U.S. Appeals Court in Seattle on May 15 at 8:30 a.m. when the Ninth Circuit appeals hearing is scheduled, organized by Americans for Refugees and the ACLU and located at 1010 5th Ave # 940, Seattle, WA 98104.
Community Events
- Thursday, 5/11 from 4:30pm-6:30pm – CID Public Safety Reception at the Four Seas
- Friday, 5/12 from 5:00pm-7:00pm – 19 Days Film Screening, Panel Discussion, and Dinner Event
- Saturday, 5/13 from 5:30pm-10:00pm – Celebrating the Fil Am Vets of WWII
- Saturday, 5/13 from 1:30pm-4:30pm – Wing Luke Museum Who Killed Vincent Chin Film Screening
- Saturday, 5/13 from 10:00am-2:00pm – Sea Mar Community Health Center Feria de Salud Latina 2017 at St. Bernadette School
- Monday, 5/15 at 10:30am – Gordon Hirabayashi Plaque on the 12th floor of the King County Courthouse (516 Third Ave, 98104)
- Saturday, 5/20 from 12:00pm-6:00pm – A Glimpse of China – Chinese Culture and Arts Festival
- Saturday, 5/20 from 3:00pm-6:00pm – Cambodian Graduation Celebration
- Tuesday, 5/23 from 12:30pm-1:00pm – Philanthropy NW – Immigration: What’s at Stake for Families and Implications for Washington State Funders
- Wednesday, 5/24 at 7:30pm – Displaced: Refugee Voices in Conversation sponsored by Town Hall and the NW Immigrant and Refugee Health Coalition
- Saturday, 6/3 to Sunday, 6/4 – Pagdiriwang Philippine Festival
- Saturday, 6/3 from 5:30pm-9:00pm – Braving The New Wave: CISC 45th Annual Friendship Dinner and Auction
- Monday, 6/5 at 7:30pm – Broadway Barkada Homecoming Concert for Here Lies Love
- Saturday, 6/10 to Sunday, 6/11 – Festival Sundiata presents Black Arts Fest