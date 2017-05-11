#Resister—May 11, 2017: Turn Fear and Anger into Action Kai Eng

National Week of Resistance

Monday, May 8 marked the beginning of the National Week of Resistance to the “Muslim ban.” Next Monday, May 15, federal courts in Richmond and Seattle will be hearing the government’s appeals to the stay of the Muslim and refugee bans. Allies seeking to speak out against these bans can take the following actions:

Check this calendar for Week of Resistance events.

Plan an event of your own and add it to the calendar. Fill out this form for more information.

A rally will be held in front of the U.S. Appeals Court in Seattle on May 15 at 8:30 a.m. when the Ninth Circuit appeals hearing is scheduled, organized by Americans for Refugees and the ACLU and located at 1010 5th Ave # 940, Seattle, WA 98104.

***

Community Events