#Resister—May 18, 2017: Turn Fear and Anger into Action Kai Eng

News

The anniversary of the Chinese Exclusion Act passed on Saturday, May 6th. Many activists and scholars consider it a painful chapter in API and U.S. history, warning that it could have parallels in modern times. To learn more about the Chinese Exclusion Act, resources are available below:

Kat Chow reported on the parallels between attitudes on immigration in today’s political climate and the Chinese Exclusion Act, which was not repealed until 1943 (NPR).

NBC news anchor Richard Lui hosted a segment, inviting Texas State Rep. Gene Wu to speak about a Senate bill that would harm immigrant communities (NBC).

Asian American studies scholar Erika Lee shared a story about her grandfather’s immigration during the era of Chinese exclusion (Immigration History Research Center).

Community Events

Not This Time, the community-led police accountability group, is organizing a statewide coalition to build momentum for an Initiative in 2018. The results from their recent poll reveal broad, statewide support for changing the law in the name of safety, fairness, and accountability. Not This Time’s weekly meetings are held Wednesdays from, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Seattle Vocational Institute (2120 S. Jackson St. Seattle, WA), Room 401.

Youth Undoing Institutional Racism [YUIR] and Ending the Prison Industrial Complex [EPIC] are hosting a family-style, potluck dinner to nurture the relationships in our network and between organizing with students from Seattle University and from the University of Washington. Thursday, May 18, beginning at 5:30 PM at the Black Power Epicenter (6218 Beacon Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108).