#Resister—May 4, 2017: Turn Fear and Anger into Action

Kai Eng May 4, 2017 0
Activism Bulletin

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, replacing it with the American Health Care Act. The bill, which is now advancing to a Senate vote, has been comsiderably controversial since its inception due to its sizeable tax breaks for higher-income citizens. With the introduction of a bill that has the interests of a select few in mind, the House and Senate run the risk of alienating and endangering millions of people in the API community. In order to stop this from happening and preserve healthcare for minority and low-income communities across the country, please see the below links for ways to inform communities of and speak out against the AHCA.

ICHS: A nonprofit healthcare center that provides affordable care to API communities and the broader population.

APIAHF: An organization that promotes policies and research in order to improve the community infrastructure, political advocay, and general lives of API in the United States. Also worth noting is this set of infographics detailing the importance of the ACA and the danger of its replacement, designed by APIAHF.

***

Below is a list of community events through October 2017.

Kai Eng
Kai Eng is a high school senior at Bellevue Big Picture currently interning at the International Examiner. He is also the editor of the website NYA Today.

