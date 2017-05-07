Romson Regarde Bustillo creates intricate works in Kingdom of Prophets

Romson Regarde Bustillo’s Kingdom of Prophets at Feast Arts Center in Tacoma is an intimate showcase of prints that uses a combination of techniques—collagraphs, intaglio, relief and serigraphy. The majority of his works are monoprints that are pulled from multiple master plates from diverse surfaces. His work is influenced by research and his family’s Filipino background and migration to the United States.
Each print, reminiscent of a dizzying topographic map, encapsulates a sense of movement and activity. The layers of lines and forms create intricate patterns that translates into a non-representational visual language. Woven through the layers are motifs that organically manifest. Most works are paired with short poems, which help provide some context. In one poem, he writes:
Walking from the floor
any doubt must be buried
with my hands
I will brush my teeth quietly
rinse gently
run water briefly
wet on my fingers
dampen the edges of my eyes
dry them with my undershirt
muffle my gestures
and go about unhurried
as I scan for the door
It is easy to get lost in the varying textures that are present in the works, navigating through each detail—each form within a form holding some sort of visceral meaning. Each print encourages reflection and inquiry into how we interpret and engage with visual cues. Kingdom of Prophets is an exquisite show that stimulates an examination of how we process and engage with information through visual motifs.
‘Romsom Regarde Bustillo: Kingdom of Prophets’ is on view at Feast Arts Center in Tacoma through May 13. For more information, visit www.feastarts.com.