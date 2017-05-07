Romson Regarde Bustillo creates intricate works in Kingdom of Prophets Clarissa Gimes

Romson Regarde Bustillo’s Kingdom of Prophets at Feast Arts Center in Tacoma is an intimate showcase of prints that uses a combination of techniques—collagraphs, intaglio, relief and serigraphy. The majority of his works are monoprints that are pulled from multiple master plates from diverse surfaces. His work is influenced by research and his family’s Filipino background and migration to the United States.

Each print, reminiscent of a dizzying topographic map, encapsulates a sense of movement and activity. The layers of lines and forms create intricate patterns that translates into a non-representational visual language. Woven through the layers are motifs that organically manifest. Most works are paired with short poems, which help provide some context. In one poem, he writes:

Walking from the floor

any doubt must be buried

with my hands

I will brush my teeth quietly

rinse gently

run water briefly

wet on my fingers

dampen the edges of my eyes

dry them with my undershirt

muffle my gestures

and go about unhurried

as I scan for the door

It is easy to get lost in the varying textures that are present in the works, navigating through each detail—each form within a form holding some sort of visceral meaning. Each print encourages reflection and inquiry into how we interpret and engage with visual cues. Kingdom of Prophets is an exquisite show that stimulates an examination of how we process and engage with information through visual motifs.

‘Romsom Regarde Bustillo: Kingdom of Prophets’ is on view at Feast Arts Center in Tacoma through May 13. For more information, visit www.feastarts.com.