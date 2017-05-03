Wing Luke screening reexamines Who Killed Vincent Chin? Yayoi Lena Winfrey

Thirty-five years ago, a young Chinese American living in Detroit was beaten to death by two white, laid-off auto workers at Chrysler enraged over encroaching Japanese car manufacturers. Public outrage soon followed when the men were handed mere months of probation for their heinous crime. This month, Wing Luke Museum screens the documentary Who Killed Vincent Chin? Co-director Renee Tajima-Pena, who will participate in a post-screening Q&A, talked about the film with the International Examiner.

International Examiner: Why is this film released in 1987 still important today?

Renee Tajima-Pena: Asian Americans are really at a turning point, and the Vincent Chin story is a part of our history that speaks loudly and clearly into our future. Asian Americans are an emerging social force, not only by our growing numbers, but because of the role we play in the paradigm of race in an increasingly polarized nation. On the one hand, we endure the marker of race. We can’t avoid it, we’re marked as different, the other. There was never any question for Vincent Chin’s mother, Lily. She was convinced that Vincent was killed because he was Chinese. Today, Asians continue to be targeted by racial violence, in particular South Asians—the killing of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Olathe, Kansas and the shooting of a Sikh man in Washington State are only among the most recent incidents.

But Asian Americans also benefit from racial privilege and the myth of the model minority, vis-a-vis African American and Latinx communities. Many Asian Americans, including new immigrants, do not know the history of racism in the U.S. and how intertwined we are with the legacy of racism towards other groups. Any flashpoint issue today—such as deportations, threats to civil liberties, as well as racial violence—resonate in the Asian American story. The Exclusion Act of 1882 was the first time the U.S. marked a race for exclusion. When I hear of an undocumented mother of four with no criminal history being seized for deportation when she showed up for her immigration, I think of my grandfather who could not be naturalized for the first 50 years he lived in America. He had to check in with Immigration every year with character references from his employers, some of whom were downright nasty. And, of course, my [Japanese] family was imprisoned without due process during World War II.

At the same time, the Black movement for equality changed the lives of Asian Americans. Asian Americans went to segregated schools, they couldn’t intermarry with whites in many states. An “Asiatic Barred Zone” excluded us from immigrating to the U.S. until 1965. My family settled in our neighborhoods, not because we loved the houses but because of racial covenants and redlining. We do not face those barriers to equality because of the Civil Rights movement. The fact that Vincent’s killers, Ron Ebens and Mike Nitz, were charged under federal hate crime laws is because of that movement for equality, fought by African Americans and people of color.

So the Vincent Chin story is a part of that legacy. We can never forget. I’m involved with a new multi-arts initiative, the Nikkei Democracy Project, which uses the Japanese American imprisonment story and exposes current threats to the Constitutional rights of targeted Americans. Our first video by the filmmaker Tad Nakamura, Pilgrimage Remix, ends with these lines: “When American democracy betrays one group, it betrays us all.” That’s why the Vincent Chin story remains crucial today.

IE: What significant changes have occurred since Chin’s death?

Tajima-Pena: Today, we are in a far stronger position to protect our human rights and civil rights. The justice for Vincent Chin campaign galvanized a whole generation of Asian American leaders—people like the activist and journalist Helen Zia in Detroit, who is a key figure in the film; Frank Wu was a kid growing up in Detroit’s Chinese American community, and he became a leading civil rights attorney and educator, as has Stewart Kwoh, the founder of Advancing Justice. There are so many stories of champions of equality who cut their teeth in the Vincent Chin movement. The Asian American community got organized. Not too long afterwards, a Vietnamese college student was murdered in Florida. Unlike the Vincent Chin case, when his killers were tried there were Asian American advocates there in court monitoring the proceedings.

When Joseph Ileto was murdered by a white supremacist in the San Fernando Valley, the family already knew of the Vincent Chin case and had been involved in the campaign for justice. And there were Asian American organizations making sure that the authorities considered the racial components of the murder. Keep in mind that before the Vincent Chin case, Asian Americans were not protected by civil rights hate crime legislation.

The Vincent Chin case was also a wake-up call to Asian Americans who bought into the model minority myth and believed we were somehow immune from racism, that it was only a Black or brown problem. I think that is a common fallacy of some Asian Americans today, that we’ve somehow “made it.” But the history of the U.S. is a racialized one, going back to before our founding fathers. Asian Americans have always been a part of that debate: Who is an American? What color is an American?

IE: ls it possible for another Vincent Chin to happen today?

Tajima-Pena: At the time, Asian Americans were not protected by hate crime laws. But the Vincent Chin case helped to change that. Asian Americans were looked at as being a model minority, with no problems—a people who were accepted in society. That was a false narrative, of course. Fake news! I give a lot of credit to Asian American scholars who have uncovered the real history of Asian Americans. It’s a fascinating and startling history of how our lives have been intertwined with the history of race in America. That’s our story. I grew up thinking we existed on the margins, that we were this tiny minority that floated around the big American stories. But, in fact, we’ve been smack in the middle of the American story all along. It took our historians and our scholars to bring it to light.

IE: Do young Asian Americans understand the impact of Vincent Chin’s murder?

Tajima-Pena: I meet a lot of young Asian Americans who are taking Asian American studies courses and fighting for ethnic studies at their schools, and really active in movements for change. They have a very sophisticated understanding of the meaning of the Vincent Chin story. With that being said, we have to work hard to make sure new generations are exposed to our history and stories like Vincent’s. Film festivals, screenings, heritage month events, ethnic studies courses … everything we do insures our story is told.

IE: Looking back, is there anything you’d have done differently in making this film?

Tajima-Pena: The film is of its time. I still travel with the film to talk to audiences—I’ve been doing a lot of these events this year because of the 35th anniversary of his death. And one reason I want to have this conversation is because I think it’s important that the Vincent Chin story is not fossilized in the 1980s, but we understand it through a contemporary lens. Recently, Asian Americans in New York were conflating Vincent Chin with the NYPD officer Peter Liang, who was convicted of the killing of Akai Gurley in New York. I do not agree with that juxtaposition at all. As Vincent’s niece, Annie Tan, wrote in a powerful piece in Medium.com, Vincent had far more in common with the victim Akai Gurley than Officer Liang. I don’t think we can essentialize race. Justice does not mean “Just Us.” But these are really important conversations to have, and the context of history is absolutely crucial. The Vincent Chin story is a mainstay of our history as Asian Americans, but it is not locked in time. It is a story that lives, and that we learn from.

‘Who Killed Vincent Chin?’ screens on May 13 at 1:30 p.m. at Wing Luke Museum. For more information, visit www.wingluke.org/vincent-chin.