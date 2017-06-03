3 Reasons to Use Your Democracy Vouchers Annie Tran

Did you receive $100 in Democracy Vouchers from the City of Seattle earlier this year? You may be wondering what I should do with these Democracy Vouchers now that the final list of candidates has been announced.

Here are 3 important reasons to use your Democracy Vouchers.

1. The Democracy Voucher Program provides a new opportunity for Seattle residents to participate earlier in the elections’ process.

On average, only about 1-2% of Seattle residents donate to local candidate campaigns.

The Democracy Voucher Program is the new, first-of-its-kind public financing program that allows Seattle residents to participate in the elections’ process earlier. Seattle residents can give their four $25 Democracy Vouchers to candidates running for City Council or City Attorney. This year, Democracy Vouchers may not be given to Mayoral candidates – the program will expand to fund the Mayor’s race in 2021.

You can choose to give all your four of your Democracy Vouchers to one candidate, or split your vouchers among multiple candidates.

To be eligible for Democracy Vouchers, you must be Seattle resident who is at least 18 years old, and be either: a U.S. citizen, a U.S. national, or a lawful permanent resident (“green card holder”).

It’s still not too late to apply for your Democracy Vouchers! The application is available 15 languages on seattle.gov/democracyvoucher or call (206) 727-8855 to request an application. Registered voters should have automatically received their Democracy Vouchers.

Can’t find your vouchers? Or did not receive your Democracy Vouchers? Request replacement vouchers by e-mailing democracyvoucher@seattle.gov or calling (206) 727-8855. Language assistance is available.

2. The Democracy Voucher Program encourages interaction between candidates and Seattle residents.

Now that almost all Seattle residents have $100 in Democracy Vouchers, candidates are more likely to be in community, knocking on doors, hosting candidate events, hoping to receive your Democracy Vouchers (and your vote).

This is an opportunity to get to know the candidates and ask them about their positions on issues that are important to you.

3. Using Democracy Vouchers is easy!

It’s easy to use your vouchers – to assign your Democracy Vouchers, write the name of a participating candidate on each voucher, sign your name, and the date.

To return your vouchers, you can:

Give them directly to a candidate’s campaign,

Mail your vouchers using the postage paid envelope included with your vouchers,

Take a photo of the front and back of each voucher, and e-mail the photos to democracyvoucher@seattle.gov , or

Drop-off your vouchers at one of the Customer Service Centers around Seattle

You have until November 30 to use your vouchers. Find the complete list of participating candidates at seattle.gov/democracyvoucher.