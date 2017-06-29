← Previous Post

Announcement: Are you a victim of Housing Discrimination?

A view of the Seattle’s International District from Columbia Tower. • Photo by Travis Quezon

The following is an announcement from InterIm CDA :

Housing discrimination happens in every state, and people who are immigrants, refugees, and limited English speakers are the victims feel powerless to stop it. Fair housing laws define discrimination as someone treating you badly because of your “protected class.”

Under our Fair Housing laws, every citizen is assured the opportunity to build a better life in the home or apartment of their choice—regardless of their race, color, religion, sex national origin, family status, or disability.

Housing discrimination is not just unfair—it is against the law. Do not let anyone tell you differently because where you live is your choice. If you feel that you have been denied in housing of any reason. Do not wait, take action and report it to your local offices that handle the fair housing complaints.

Visit hud.gov/fairhousing or call the HUD Hotline 1-8000-669-9777(English/Spanish) or 1-800-927-9275 (TTY) for more information.

