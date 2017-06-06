← Previous Post
Next Post →

Announcement: CAPAA seeks Project Coordinator applicants

The International Examiner June 6, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

The Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs(CAPAA) is seeking applicants for a Project Coordinator who will work with the Executive Director and Commissioners to serve the needs and priorities of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Washington State. Position open until close of business on June 19, 2017.

CAPAA is a state agency with an advisory board of 12 commissioners, appointed by the governor, to be a voice for Washington’s diverse Asian Pacific American communities.

It’s mission is to improve the lives of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Washington State by ensuring their access to participation in the fields of government, business, education, and other areas.

For more Community Announcements, Click Here.

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.