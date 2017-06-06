Announcement: CAPAA seeks Project Coordinator applicants The International Examiner

The Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs(CAPAA) is seeking applicants for a Project Coordinator who will work with the Executive Director and Commissioners to serve the needs and priorities of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities in Washington State. Position open until close of business on June 19, 2017.

CAPAA is a state agency with an advisory board of 12 commissioners, appointed by the governor, to be a voice for Washington’s diverse Asian Pacific American communities.

It’s mission is to improve the lives of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Washington State by ensuring their access to participation in the fields of government, business, education, and other areas.