Announcement: CID hosts ping pong tournament at Hing Hay Park

The International Examiner June 23, 2017 0
Players had a fun time playing ping pong with each other at Ping Pong Tournament 2016. • Photo by Kennis Carey

Chinatown/ International District(CID) features three ping pong tournaments for all ping-pong players in Hing Hay Park on July 14 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and the additional tournaments will be held on Aug. 11 and Sept. 8.

This year’s tournament is supported by Interim CDA, which is a nonprofit affordable housing and community development organization based in Seattle’s Chinatown/International District. They provide multilingual, culturally competent housing-related and community building services to Asian, Pacific Islander, and immigrant and refugee communities in Seattle.

Free prizes and ping-pong paddles are provided along with three ping-pong table. People can register via Facebook or send email to Jon@childrensalliance.org. People can also register onsite by 1:30 p.m. on July 14.

Volunteers, photographers, videographers, music spinner, and social media promoter are needed.

