Announcement: CISC's 45th Anniversary Dinner and Auction

Chinese Information and Service Center (CSIS) is hosting, “Braving the New Wave”, the 45th Annual Friendship Dinner and Auction on Saturday, June 3 at Bell Harbor International Conference Center. The price is $145 per person.

CSIS was started in 1972, and is aiming to create opportunities for Asian immigrants and their families to succeed by helping them make the transition to a new life while keeping later generations in touch with their rich heritage