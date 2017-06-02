Announcement: CISC’s 45th Anniversary Dinner and Auction
The International Examiner
June 2, 2017
Chinese Information and Service Center (CSIS) is hosting, “Braving the New Wave”, the 45th Annual Friendship Dinner and Auction on Saturday, June 3 at Bell Harbor International Conference Center. The price is $145 per person.
CSIS was started in 1972, and is aiming to create opportunities for Asian immigrants and their families to succeed by helping them make the transition to a new life while keeping later generations in touch with their rich heritage
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.