Announcement: Comcast to deliver gigabit internet service in Washington Guest Contributor

The following is an announcement from Comcast:

Comcast announced on May 31 that it is launching a new internet service that will deliver speeds up to 1 Gigabit-per-second (Gbps) to residential customers throughout Seattle. These speeds will be among the fastest and most widely available in the region and include access to the nation’s largest Wi-Fi network of more than 17 million hotspots.

Expansion of Comcast’s residential 1 Gigabit service will be available in Tacoma and Bellevue later this year.

“All Seattle residents need access to competitive internet options,” said Michael Mattmiller, Chief Technology Officer for the City of Seattle, in a statement. “Today’s announcement means that the vast majority of Seattle residents have access to gigabit broadband internet service, increasing economic and educational opportunities that will improve our community’s quality of life.”

The company’s new 1 Gigabit internet service will use DOCSIS 3.1 technology to deliver the speeds over the existing communications lines that are already in most people’s homes. To enjoy the service, all customers need to do is install a new DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. New and current customers in Seattle can visit Xfinity.com/gig to learn about the new service and request additional information.

The everyday price for 1 Gigabit service is $159.95 a month without a contract. In Seattle and other Washington cities the company is also testing a $109.99 monthly promotional price, with a one-year service agreement. Additional prices and promotions may be tested in the future.

In addition to Seattle, gig service is available in these Washington communities:

· Burien

· Kent

· Renton

· SeaTac

· Tukwila

· Vancouver

· Vashon Island