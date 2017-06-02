← Previous Post

Announcement: Drop-in Help With Veteran Services at The Seattle Public Library

The International Examiner June 2, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Photo by Jnn13

The Seattle Public Library will offer drop-in help at two Library locations for military veterans who are experiencing homelessness or living on low incomes:

• 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, June 6 and 20 at the Ballard Branch, 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., (206) 684-4089.

• 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 5, Charles Simonyi Mixing Chamber, (206) 386-4636.

A veteran specialist from Supportive Services for Veteran Families will be available to connect people who have been in the military and are experiencing homelessness, or living on very low incomes, with services to help them find and keep housing. Services provided will include:

• rapid access to housing
• counseling
• financial planning
• access to transportation
• access to income resources
• help with expenses
• help with legal issues
• access to medical care

These events are presented in partnership with Supportive Services for Veteran Families.For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask A Librarian.

For more Community Announcements, Click here

TAGS »
POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Related »

Announcement: Hing Hay Coworks two-year anniversary party on June 14

Announcement: Hing Hay Coworks two-year anniversary party on June 14

Officials weigh in on effects of the Portland train murders

Officials weigh in on effects of the Portland train murders

An explanation of Seattle’s $1 million legal defense fund for immigrants

An explanation of Seattle’s $1 million legal defense fund for immigrants

Announcement: Governor’s office, CAPAA recruiting for the newly launched Ruth Woo Fellowship

Announcement: Governor’s office, CAPAA recruiting for the newly launched Ruth Woo Fellowship

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.