Announcement: Drop-in Help With Veteran Services at The Seattle Public Library The International Examiner

The Seattle Public Library will offer drop-in help at two Library locations for military veterans who are experiencing homelessness or living on low incomes:

• 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays, June 6 and 20 at the Ballard Branch, 5614 22nd Ave. N.W., (206) 684-4089.

• 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the Central Library, 1000 Fourth Ave., Level 5, Charles Simonyi Mixing Chamber, (206) 386-4636.

A veteran specialist from Supportive Services for Veteran Families will be available to connect people who have been in the military and are experiencing homelessness, or living on very low incomes, with services to help them find and keep housing. Services provided will include:

• rapid access to housing

• counseling

• financial planning

• access to transportation

• access to income resources

• help with expenses

• help with legal issues

• access to medical care

These events are presented in partnership with Supportive Services for Veteran Families.For more information, call the Library at 206-386-4636 or Ask A Librarian.