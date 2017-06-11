Announcement: HDC Hosts Recruiting Diversity Symposium on June 20 The International Examiner

Housing Development Consortium of Seattle-King County is hosting the Recruiting Diversity Symposium on June 20 at Centilia Cultural Center from 9:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m.

Employees of color are often underrepresented and under-supported nationwide, especially in promotion and management. Many HDC members have expressed a desire to improve POC representation through more inclusive recruiting and retention efforts. To that end, the HDC Recruiting Diversity Task Force invites people to be in solidarity as they reflect on the experiences of institutionally racialized hierarchies and imagine how their sector can be more representative and equitable.