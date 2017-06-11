← Previous Post

Announcement: HDC Hosts Recruiting Diversity Symposium on June 20

The International Examiner June 11, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Housing Development Consortium of Seattle-King County is hosting the Recruiting Diversity Symposium on June 20 at Centilia Cultural Center from 9:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m.

Employees of color are often underrepresented and under-supported nationwide, especially in promotion and management. Many HDC members have expressed a desire to improve POC representation through more inclusive recruiting and retention efforts. To that end, the HDC Recruiting Diversity Task Force invites people to be in solidarity as they reflect on the experiences of institutionally racialized hierarchies and imagine how their sector can be more representative and equitable.

for more community announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.