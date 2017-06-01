Announcement: Hing Hay Coworks two-year anniversary party on June 14 The International Examiner

Hing Hay Coworks is a nonprofit collaborative and productive workspace serving freelancers, boutique firms, and start-ups who value meaningful partnerships, creative exploration, and bringing ideas to market. They are a growing community of diverse entrepreneurs in the cultural, creative, and tech sectors who see opportunity working with the Asia Pacific Rim community.

Hing Hay Coworks is holding a two-year anniversary party on Wednesday, June 14 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 409B Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104. Celebrate with karaoke, board games, beer and cocktails, and an ice cream social.

Hing Hay Coworks has hosted more than 50 events for the neighborhood and community members, launched their Business Resource Program (an initaive of SCIDpda), and built a diverse community of local service providers.