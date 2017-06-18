Announcement: KAHS and KAAW co-host “experience korea!” at Shoreline art festival The International Examiner

Korean American Historical Society(KAHS), in collaboration with Korean American Artists Association of Washington, will host once again the Korean arts and culture room (“Experience Korea!”), at the 27th Annual Shoreline Arts Festival on Saturday, June 24, 2017 and Sunday, June 25, 2017, inside the Bridge Room at Shoreline Center at 18560 1st Avenue NE, Shoreline.

“Experience Korea!” is an interactive room where visitors can learn about Korean culture and arts through fun, hands-on activities that involve all the senses.

Guests can learn to play the game of Yut Nori, read Korean children’s books, make traditional Korean clothing (Jong-y-Jup-Ki), write their names in Korean (HanGul), dress up in traditional Korean clothing (HanBok), play traditional musical instruments (AkGi), and much more. While the kids are engaged, parents can relax, read about Korean history and culture, partake in treats and drinks which are served on traditional holidays, or participate in the hands-on activities as well.

They will have many fun activities and demonstrations in the room for the whole family. For location and times, see schedule.

In addition, people are taking notice of Korean culture as K-Pop and Korean drama are becoming a worldwide phenomenon. There will be a K-Pop singing and performance competition for non-Koreans, hosted by Seattle N (Korean online magazine), on the main stage Saturday, June 24, from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Experience Korea! Is sponsored by the Consluate General of the Republic of Korea in Seattle, Korean American Artists Association of Washington, Korean American Health Professionals Association (KAHPA), Korean American Historical Society, Seattle-Washington State Korean Association, and Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council.