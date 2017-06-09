Announcement: Keiro Northwest’s Continuing Education programs on June 10 and 24 The International Examiner

Keiro Northwest’s Continuing Education programs is featuring two events in June.

Filmmaking and Storytelling Workshop on June 10

Matt Chan, an award winning expert will lead a workshop on June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Chan spent his career as a television producer creating popular network shows like Hoarders for A&E. Chan will share his experiences, as well as screen some of his work, and talk about the state of television today. One of his films, Who Killed Donnie Chin will be shown and discussed during the event. This film was chosen by the 2017 Seattle Asian American Film Festival to be screened on their opening night. Chan was one of the few Asian-Americans in the television industry and earned numerous awards and one of the only people of color on the Hollywood Reporter’s Top 50 Reality Power Producers list.

Caregiver Resource Day on June 24

On June 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the Caregiver Resource Day features speaker Karin Taifour of Aging Care Consultation Services and speaker Katharine Bernstein from Northwest Elder Law Group will make presentations on information for caregivers.

Taifour is a licensed mental health counselor and geriatric mental health specialist. She has worked in mental health with older adults for over 12 years.

Bernstain is an elder law and estate planning attorney with Northwest Elder Law Group. Her practice focuses on Elder Law in the context of utilizing Estate Planning, Veterans Benefits and Medicaid planning to assist clients in preparing for and affording the high cost of care.