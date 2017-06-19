← Previous Post
Announcement: Mayoral Candidate Forum for API Community on June 22 features 10 candidates

The International Examiner June 19, 2017 0
Twenty-one candidates were invited to the Mayoral Candidate Forum for the Asian Pacific Islander community, and 10 responded and will attend the forum on June 22 at Nagomi Tea House at 7:00 p.m.

The candidates include: Bob Hasegawa, Cary Moon, Gary Bose, James Norton, Jenny Durkan, Jessyn Farrell, Larry Oberto, Mike McGinn, Nikkita Oliverm, and Tiniell Cato.

And co-sponsors include: Asian Counseling & Referral Service, ACLF- Asian Pacific Islander Community Leadership Foundation, APACE- APIAs for Civic Empowerment, APACEvotes, APICAT- Asian Pacific Islander Community Action Team, CACA- Chinese American Citizens Alliance, Friends of Little Saigon, Helping Link, ICHS – International Community Health Services, Interim CDA – Community Development Association, JACL Greater Settle – Japanese American Citizens League, KAC-WA – Korean American Coalition, OCA – Organization of Chinese Americans, SCIDpda- Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority, TASVEER , VFA – Vietnamese Friendship Association, and WASITRAC – Washington State and India Trade Relations Action Committee.

Media partners include: IE – International Examiner, NWAW – Northwest Asian Weekly, Seattle Chinese Post, and North American Post.

Food and refreshments will be provided at event. Please arrive at 6:30.

The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

