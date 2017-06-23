Announcement: MEDIA ADVISORY–Fight Hunger with Walk for Rice on June 24 The International Examiner

The following is announcement from ACRS:

SEATTLE, WA—Asian Counseling and Referral Service(ACRS) invites members of the community and press to join its annual Walk for Rice on Saturday, June 24.

Each year, nearly 1,000 people come together at Seattle’s Seward Park to raise funds for the ACRS Food Bank and nutrition programs. This all-ages and pet friendly community tradition features cultural celebrations and a 2.5 mile walk/run around Seward Park. New in recent years, attendees can stay after the Walk to enjoy live music by Theory of Change and food trucks including Tuk Tuk and Slide Thru until 1 p.m. ACRS will also honor Stella Leong, Margie Martin and Jane Nishita with CenturyLink’s Pacific Asian American Network for their roles in advocating for the ACRS Food Bank to be included in CenturyLink’s annual nationwide food bank drive. Over the course of 5 years, participation in the food drive has resulted in nearly $278,000 in additional funds to buy food for the ACRS Food Bank and its nutrition programs.

In 2016, the ACRS Food Bank distributed over 1 million pounds of culturally familiar and nutritious foods to more than 5,700 individuals and families. Clients make over 120,000 visits to our 700-square foot facility in the Chinatown/International District over the course of the year, and many are seniors over 65 and youth under 18 years of age. ACRS staff and volunteers serve primarily Asian and Pacific Islander clients by providing nutritious foods they recognize, like rice, tofu, noodles, and fresh fruits and vegetables, which are purchased with proceeds from Walk for Rice.

This year is the 27th annual Walk for Rice, benefiting the ACRS Food Bank. All community members of all ages are invited, and the pets in costume are encouraged. The event will start at 8:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, June 24 at Seward Park, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd S, Seattle 98118

Schedule of event lists below:

8:00 a.m. Registration opens

9:00 a.m. International Lion Dance & Martial Arts Team

9:10 a.m. Event kick-off

9:25 a.m. Puget Sound Academy of Karate

9:40 a.m. Warm-up exercises

9:50 a.m. Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team

10:00 a.m. THE WALK!

10:30 a.m. Food Trucks Open – Tuk Tuk & Slide Thru

11:15 a.m. Runner awards

11:25 a.m. Seattle Kokon Taiko drumming

11:35 a.m. Fundraising results

11:40 a.m. Live music by Theory of Change

1:00 p.m. End

Event sponsors include:

Pacific Market International – Amazon, Community Health Plan of Washington, Swedish – Amerigroup, Chinn Construction, LLC, City University of Seattle, Geoteaming, HomeStreet Bank, Kaiser Permanente, Morgan Stanley, Pepsi Beverages Company and Perkins Coie.

Entertainment sponsor includes University of Washington School of Social Work. And refreshment sponsor includes East West Bank.

Also special thanks to CenturyLink, Crossings TV and Northwest Harvest.