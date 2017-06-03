← Previous Post

Announcement: A Forum on the Philippines at Nagomi Tea House

June 3, 2017
On May 24, 2017, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law in Mindanao, Philippines. This declaration, opposed by a handful of members of the Philippine Congress, was done for national security reasons in the fight against Isis-linked forces. Event organizers propose the following questions: Will Duterte’s martial law spread to the whole nation? What of the over 9,000 extra-judicial killings? What is the relationship between martial law, the war on terrorism and drugs?

Speakers include:

Rene Cruz, Editor of Inquirer.net, the official website of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, providing news from the Philippines and US-Filipino communities. Cruz is also co-editor of the upcoming University of Washington publication – “A Time To Rise: Collective Memoirs of the Union of Democratic Filipinos (KDP)

Mila De Guzman, author of the book, “Women Against Marcos – Stories of Filipino and Filipino American Women Who Fought a Dictator” and member of San Francisco’s Filipino American Human Rights Alliance

Cindy Domingo, Member of Akbayan International Committee, LELO and Co-editor of “A Time To Rise: Collective Memoirs of the Union of Democratic Filipinos (KDP)

Invited: Rick Rocamora, award-winning social documentarian photographer with his latest book, “Blood, Sweat, Hope and Quiapo.”

The forum will be held at the Nagomi Tea House, 519 6th Avenue South in the International District, Seattle.

Sponsored by LELO
For more information, contact cindydomingo@gmail.com

