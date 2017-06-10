← Previous Post

Announcement: Open Internships at Artist Trust

The International Examiner June 10, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Artist Trust is hiring six new interns. • Courtesy Photo

Artist Trust is currently seeking six interns to support their staff with a range of enriching and skill building projects.

Development and Events Intern
Design Intern
Communications Intern
Grants to Artists Program Intern
Artist Support Intern
Artist Engagement Intern

Artist Trust is a nonprofit dedicated to helping Washington State artists of all disciplines thrive. Founded in 1986, they were formed by a group of artists and arts lovers who came together to create support for art at its source: the artist. Since then, Artist Trust has invested over $10 million in Washington State artists through funding, trainings, and resources and has provided programs that meet the changing needs of artists. Artist Trust helps artists establish and maintain careers through direct support, connections, and advocacy.

for more community announcements, click here

TAGS »
POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Related »

Essay: Humor, humble, and pride—Making the best of it inside

Essay: Humor, humble, and pride—Making the best of it inside

Breast health outreach: An unknown pain brought ICHS health worker closer to patients

Breast health outreach: An unknown pain brought ICHS health worker closer to patients

Seattle International Dance Festival—A Celebration of the human spirit

Seattle International Dance Festival—A Celebration of the human spirit

International Examiner Announces 2017 Community Voice Awards Honorees

International Examiner Announces 2017 Community Voice Awards Honorees

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.