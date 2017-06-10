Announcement: Open Internships at Artist Trust The International Examiner

Artist Trust is currently seeking six interns to support their staff with a range of enriching and skill building projects.

• Development and Events Intern

• Design Intern

• Communications Intern

• Grants to Artists Program Intern

• Artist Support Intern

• Artist Engagement Intern

Artist Trust is a nonprofit dedicated to helping Washington State artists of all disciplines thrive. Founded in 1986, they were formed by a group of artists and arts lovers who came together to create support for art at its source: the artist. Since then, Artist Trust has invested over $10 million in Washington State artists through funding, trainings, and resources and has provided programs that meet the changing needs of artists. Artist Trust helps artists establish and maintain careers through direct support, connections, and advocacy.