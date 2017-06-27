Announcement: Poetic Map of Seattle with Claudia Castro Luna The International Examiner

The following is an announcement from Open Books: A Poem Emporium:

Open Books: A Poem Emporium is hosting a Launch & Reading event for Claudia Castro Luna’s Poetic Map of Seattle on Wednesday, June 28 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Poetic Grid is a culmination of Claudia Castro Luna’s two-year Civic Poet residency. The map includes poems from a diverse range of citizens in every part of the city, many of which were collected during Castro Luna’s “The Poet Is In” program, a residency project with Seattle Public Library.

This launch party will include readings by several of the project’s contributing authors: Lily Baumgart, Anna Balint, Nora Giron Dolce, Kerry Lusignan, Kilam Tel Aviv, Catalina Cantu, Julene Tripp Weaver, Bang Nguyen, Julio Torres, Alan Lau, Georgia McDade, Raul Sanchez, Susan Rich, Victor Fuentes, and Kathleen Flenniken.

In addition to the Poetic Grid and the residency with Seattle Public Libraries, Castro Luna has served as a cultural ambassador for Seattle’s rich, multi-hued literary landscape. She has held and produced readings across the city in venues large and small and collaborated with a variety of cultural and social organizations such as The Seattle Symphony, Humanities Washington, El Centro de la Raza, Refugee Women’s Alliance, and many others.