Announcement: Seattle Central College hosting Community Conversation with the Southeast Asian Communities

The International Examiner June 1, 2017 0
Seattle Central College is guided by the belief that every individual contributes in a meaningful way due to their unique background and experiences. It is part of their goal to incorporate the collective wisdom of those from surrounding communities to help Seattle Central identify and remove barriers to education, support student success, and build a vision for the future.

Seattle Central is inviting the community to the Community Conversation with the Southeast Asian Communities on June 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Seattle Central College’s One World Restaurant (1701 Braodway, Seattle, WA 98122).

Light refreshments and parking passes will be provided.

The International Examiner
About the author:
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

