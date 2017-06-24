Announcement: Seattle volunteers receive top honors from American Heart Association The International Examiner

The following is announcement from American Heart Association:

SEATTLE – Two Seattle women have received awards from the American Heart Association ‘s Western States Affiliate for their accomplishments as volunteers for the organization: Q13 FOX News anchor Marni Hughes and multicultural initiatives volunteer Nancy Lee.

The American Heart Association (AHA) honored Marni Hughes with its annual Communications Award for outstanding work by a volunteer in promoting the lifesaving message of the AHA. Hughes has championed heart and brain health to Q13 staff and viewers, organizing the #Q13HeartChallenge in February and arranging time for co-workers to learn CPR. Through Q13 and the Go Red For Women movement, she has helped raise awareness about heart disease in women and served as a local Go Red For Women Ambassador for several years.

“Taking care of your heart doesn’t have to be hard. Over the years, I’ve seen people make simple, healthy changes that not only make them feel better, but also reduce their risk for heart disease,” remarked Hughes. “Whether it’s taking a CPR class, adding exercise to your daily routine, or learning the warning signs of a heart attack or stroke, I know education and awareness are key in fighting heart disease. Every one of us has the ability to live heart healthy and I’m honored to join the American Heart Association in the mission.”

The American Heart Association presented the Multicultural Initiatives Award to Nancy Lee for accomplishments in helping to build a culture of health in underserved communities. With her multicultural savvy and fluency in Cantonese and Mandarin, Lee has helped the AHA forge connections and extend the reach of its health programs into diverse communities. Lee has chaired the Seattle Multicultural Initiatives Task Force and served as a key member of the affiliate task force.

“Seattle is a diverse city. It is very important to bridge the health and wellness gap in this community and strive to eliminate health care disparities due to race, ethnicity, and gender,” said Lee. “This special acknowledgment caught me by surprise because there are many dedicated volunteers out there working toward the same cause. At the awards reception, I met with Western States Affiliate executives and other key members, and learned the honorees’ amazing work and passion. They came in different forms, sizes, and colors.”

The AHA’s Western States Affiliate Volunteer Awards were presented on June 6, 2017 in Sacramento, Calif. during a reception and awards dinner. Nominations came from 10 states. “Of the tens of thousands of volunteers who work with us every day to save lives, our awards recognize those who have gone above and beyond over time, and in very special ways,” said Kathy Rogers, Executive Vice President, American Heart Association Western States Affiliate, at the awards dinner.