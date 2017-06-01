Announcement: SM Diversity hosts HACK Diversity and Inclusion Workshop The International Examiner

Join Diverse City LLC on Thursday, June 22, as we will be leading the charge to discuss and build innovative solutions to multiple issues surrounding diversity and inclusion. The main stage for this year’s event will be in Seattle, WA, and will take place on June 22nd, 2017 from 5:30pm-8pm, inside of Uber’s Headquarters located at 1191 2nd Ave #1200, Seattle, WA 98101.

During the event we will work to address topics including, but not limited to: women in tech, veterans, and culture fit. “We’re reaching out to multiple organizations influential in the area of technology and other career fields and providing spaces for diverse communities to participate, and we encourage everyone to come and engage with us,” said Cheryl Ingram, CEO of Diverse City LLC.

We will present difficult situations around multiple topics of diversity and inclusion and you will work with professionals in the field to build solutions and work through strategies to empower employees.

To register for this event, please use the following link: https://diversityandinclusion-june.eventbrite.com. For more information about the HACK contact the event team at partners@smdiversity.com.