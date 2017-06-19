← Previous Post

Announcement: Seattle U and SPD lead Crime and Safety Focus Group in Chinatown International District

Seattle University and Seattle Police Department will co-host a Crime & Safety Focus Group that discusses crime and safety issues in the Chinatown International District neighborhood on June 20 at 6:00 p.m. in the Seattle Public Library.

Seattle University is partnering with the Seattle Police Department to conduct qualitative research on community crime concerns so that SU researchers can collaborate with SPD leadership in improving the city’s community policing initiative. Outreach to diverse communities in Seattle is a key part of this initiative and for understanding how to address unique crime concerns throughout the city.

The discussions are semi-structured and led by Seattle University Criminal Justice graduate students, and it will last about an hour. Content of the discussion will be collected by a note-taker without identifying the names.

