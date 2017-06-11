Artist Jill Beppu goes beyond the surface to celebrate strength Brenda Kay Neth

Artist Jill Beppu has a love for crows and the natural world. My first experience with her came through this connection, as we sped late one afternoon in her car toward the University of Washington, Bothell campus in search of the flock. Two others came with us in the caravan, and as we waited by the sports field on the campus, there seemed to be no end to my impatience. Where were they? Rumor was that this was the place in Bothell they came every night. Corvids of every variation and caw, fluttering in the twilight to roost as a group in the massive trees surrounding the field.

Only a few were showing up, straggling in thin dark lines on the edge of the horizon. Just as it seemed hopeless, the twilight darkened by the crowd of crows edging out the clouds and sun. They covered the skies and roof of the library building, then settled down en masse upon the playfield. Many lined up in exact rows, awaiting their turn to rise up and find a place among the trees.

I was totally dumfounded by our luck. We, as the “Corvid Patrol,” were capturing a surreal moment where evolution outnumbered any misfortune, perseverance called out beyond the darkness.

Beppu, as an artist, reaches through into this realm with her ceramic training. Her recent exhibit at the UW Tower (free to all) displays “Crows Roosting at Bothell” through mediums of paint, rice paper, and plain brown paper. In a recent interview, Beppu said that the paper and paint were continually reworked. Both a monotype print and painting reflect her intense love for corvids, and although she had been working on the painting since 2013, Beppu said it did not find a finishing point until the latest adventure at the UW Bothell campus.

“Everything is surface, nothing heavy or deep. I am just a potter with no kiln.” Beppu commented.

Beppu uses clay like strokes in other pictures celebrating edible saltwater fish and looming heron in turquoise, orange and red. She said haiku has also been used with her paintings, and she has done public art murals for such clients as Lake City.

Beppu has a Master’s Degree in Art from the University of Washington as well as a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Fisheries and Wildlife from Michigan State. She also graduated from the Kansas City Art Institute. For her, what has made the greatest impact on her life, as well as her art, was her work as an arts administrator and membership on the steering committee for a project at the Pike Place Market.

Beppu spoke of the Japanese-American farmers who, before World War II, had a large presence within the Pike Place market, selling their produce and other agriculture wares. But because of the incarceration as a result of Executive Order 9066, these farmers were removed, stalls emptied, and the life of their contributions lost. Beppu said that it was during the redress for these crimes that the Japanese American Citizens League put out an international call for artists. The goal would be to commemorate contributions of the Japanese American farmers through public art at the market.

Beppu said the project began in 1996, but would not find its completion until the unveiling on February 19, 1999. She started a website for the project, which she said is now maintained as an artifact.

“We persevered. The art persevered. It was not just one, but many,” Beppu said. “What we started with was so grassroots.” Beppu added the project’s financial backing came through the many individual contributions made, as well as through grant monies. Artist Aki Sogabe received the nomination and created four porcelain panels honoring the farmers. “Song of the Earth,” “Song of Farmers,” “Song of Joy,” and “Song of Sorrow” commemorate the Japanese-American farmers who lost their livelihood and freedom.

“Against all odds, we put it up,” Beppu said. “The Japanese farmers are back.” She said the four panels are above the brass pig in the center of the market. For Beppu, the work behind those public art panels symbolizes the efforts of community strength and spirit. She compared that same spirit to that twilight space in Bothell, when thousands of crows, coveting the skies, finally came home to roost.

Beppu’s art will be at the UW Tower until the third week of June. Admission is free.