Artist Paul Komada memorializes the Alaskan Way Viaduct Ken Matsudaira

Paul Komada’s multimedia exhibition, Monument In Memory: Abstract Alaskan Way, is described as a preemptive memorialization of the Alaskan Way Viaduct. Komada spent eighteen months walking and driving along and under the soon-to-be-demolished thoroughfare, recording sound, video, and still images of its iconic views of the waterfront, the rhythms of its traffic, and the physical presence of its structure upon the landscape.

“The exhibition is about Seattle’s optimism and relentless appetite for amassing future capital, while simultaneously hinting at the melancholic tug of unfulfilled promises,” Komada says. “As I walk and drive the ‘monument,’ my mind races through the history of the city as far back as the Elliott Treaty of 1855. I find the viaduct fascinating—it is enormous and striking, yet, people tend to forget its presence. Our perception of its existence shifts depending on our manifold states of mind. It’s there, but not really …”

Monument In Memory is primarily comprised of two video pieces with accompanying physical works. The development of Komada’s unconventional pairings is perhaps a product of his life experiences. Born in Seattle but raised in Yokohama, Japan, Komada received his BFA from the University of Washington and MFA from the University of Pennsylvania. Komada’s works are as much about action as they are about object. In them he expresses, “what it feels like to live in-between two different cultures through making artworks categorized as ‘Hybrids.’ I don’t actually aim for the hybridity but rather it comes out naturally that way.”

The video component of Bounty of Duwamish is both the jumping-off point for Komada’s companion painting of the same name, and also a record of its creation. In the video, Komada is garbed in a head-to-toe painter’s coverlet and wears a crocheted orange traffic cone on his head. On the wall of his studio is the large, blue tarp that is the substrate for the Bounty of Duwamish painting. He superimposes himself over images of the viaduct or other scenes from the waterfront, watching the merged images on an off-screen monitor. The tarp acts as a blue screen in the merged video image. Komada stretches snap lines along the lines of perspective in the projected images, creating geometric forms on the tarp that trace guardrails, support pylons, onramps, or other prominent lines from the changing images on the screen. The resulting painting of angular figures in black and white capture an abstracted view of the viaduct’s delineations, history, and vanishing presence.

Komada’s video, Fuzo Fumetsu and the accompanying mixed media work, Untitled Property, examine the viaduct in past, present, and future. Fuzo Fumetsu blends archival footage of the viaduct, Washington State DOT footage, images of the Bertha tunneling machine, Mario Cart, and video images of driving through traffic along the viaduct. Rendered entirely in black and white, the images strobe between positive and negative, evoking a sense of discomfort and uncertainty which is heightened by the drone of the piece’s audio track. Komada built up layers of sound from his field recordings of the viaduct. “The viaduct produces different tones depending on the time of the day (the traffic volume). Slipping fan-belt of passing car, Water taxi Horn, Police siren under the viaduct at midnight, there are so many interesting artifacts collected from the site.”

For Untitled Property, Komada has suspended a small camping tent about four feet above Fuzo Fumetsu’s monitor (which rests on a low dais on the floor and is flanked by tree crocheted traffic cones). The tent is inverted, the top hovering above the monitor, and is illuminated from within by flashes of LED lights triggered in reaction to the video’s soundtrack. The implicit connection through sound between the video and the tent heighten the relationship between the viaduct and homelessness. Says Komada: “Every time I walk on the waterfront and hear the cars going over the expansion joint of the structure, I imagine the people inhabiting the tents listening to the very same sound.”

Through Monument in Memory, Komada provides the space for viewers to experience the viaduct as an abstracted, complicated memory prior to its actual dismantling. He invites us to think about the viaduct in relation to Seattle’s growth, the impacts of growth, our past, and our future. “We don’t really know where the viaduct and its traffic is going in the future,” he says. “The mega project’s economic, as well as emotional impact on the people of Seattle is unfathomable at the present.”

‘Monument In Memory: Abstract Alaskan Way’ shows at the 4Culture Gallery through June 29.