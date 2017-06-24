Arundhati Roy’s second novel offers a vision of hope amid darkness Nalini Iyer

Twenty years after the publication of her debut novel, God of Small Things, which won her a Booker prize, Arundhati Roy has published her second work of fiction, titled The Ministry of Utmost Happiness. Whereas the first novel depicted intimacies and violence within a Syrian Christian family in Kerala centered on twins, Estha and Rahel, this second novel is a sprawling narrative of the nightmare of Indian politics from the perspective of the marginalized. For those who know Roy’s non-fiction books, this novel’s devastating critique of the failure of democracy, the violence inflicted by the state on minorities, and India’s occupation of Kashmir is familiar.

The narratives of two people—Anjum, a hijra (transwoman) and Tilo, a maverick architect living in Delhi—gives shape to the novel. Following her traumatic experiences in the 2002 Gujarat riots, Anjum leaves her hijra family and moves into a derelict graveyard. She is soon joined by a young Dalit man who goes by Saddam Hussain and a small community of the displaced and marginalized grows here. Tilo goes to Kashmir to see her lover, Musa, who is deeply involved in the Kashmiri struggle for freedom. Their college friends, Biplab Dasgupta, who works in Indian intelligence, and Naga, a journalist are also embroiled in the politics of Kashmir. Into this arrives a foundling baby girl abandoned at Jantar Mantar during an anti-corruption rally who is raised by Anjum and Tilo in the graveyard community. If the plot line seems convoluted and somewhat disconnected, it is.

Roy shifts from plot to political critique and from character to character. Unlike Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children, where protagonist Saleem Sinai was handcuffed to history and brilliantly wove India’s political history from World War I to the Emergency into a masterful novel, Roy approaches India’s history from the Emergency to the election of Narendra Modi (1975-2014) in a layered fashion where the characters and plot loosely hold the political critiques of different historical moments when the state perpetrated violence against its people.

Thus the novel engages shifting gender politics and hijra identity, the pogrom against Sikhs in 1984, the riots in Gujarat orchestrated by Hindu fundamentalists that devastated Muslim communities, the insurrection in Kashmir and the increased presence of jihadi organizations there, the role of the Indian army in state sanctioned violence against Kashmiris, globalization and the rise of a consumerist middle-class, the growing economic chasm between the rich and the poor, the violence against Dalits, the Maoist uprisings in different parts of the country. In the midst of the narratives of torture, murder, disappearances, rapes and assaults is a vision of hope as the dispossessed build a life together based on love and acceptance. If the narrative seems loose and too broad, then Tilo’s poem provides a reason: “How to tell a shattered story?/By slowly becoming everybody./ No./By slowly becoming everything.” (440). In the final paragraph, the narrative perspective comes from Guih Kyom, a dung beetle, who lies on his back waiting to save the world in case the heavens fell: “…even he knew that things would turn out all right in the end. They would, because they had to.” (444).

This is not an easy novel to read—its critiques are dense even as the characters draw us in. The violence it speaks of is brutal and as with most of Roy’s writings, the narrative speaks truth to power. You may not agree with her version of the truth, but you cannot help listening.

