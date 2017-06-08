Asian Hall of Fame shines national spotlight on 2017 awardees Nina Baldwin

The Asian Hall of Fame was established by the Robert Chinn Foundation in 2004 as the only event of its kind to bring a national focus to the personal achievements of Asian Pacific Americans who contribute to the American experience and continue to inspire the next generation.

The 2017 Asian Hall of Fame was held May 13 at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle, honoring the following individuals: Johnny Damon, Daniel Dae Kim, Duy-Loan Le, and Sonita Lontoh.

Each honoree spoke about their life, their gratitude for all they have been able to do, and their vision and willingness to continue to contribute to the future. It was inspiring to see and hear how humble they were in being acknowledged, and how thankful they are to be trail blazers for the next generation.

Johnny Damon spoke of his life growing up and his love for his family, which he says comes from his mom and a little tidbit he jokingly bragged about: His Mom calls his brother “Boy” and she calls him “Sweetheart.” Damon created the Johnny Damon Foundation that helps disadvantaged youths, wounded warriors, the Boys and Girls Club, and many others. For all that he’s accomplished with his life, he said the foundation where he gives back and makes a difference in so many lives, both children and adults, is what has the most meaning in his life now. Damon resides now in Florida with his wife and eight children.

Daniel Dae Kim said he was honored that his sister was there to give his introduction. She said she was very proud of him and all he has done and continues to do with his life. Kim—who was born in Busan, South Korea and raised in New York and Pennsylvania—said he discovered acting while a student at Haverford College. After college, he moved to New York City and began his career on stage, performing in classics such as “Romeo and Juliet,” and many others. He then enrolled at New York University’s Graduate Acting Program where he earned his Master’s Degree, and as the story goes the rest is history. He is currently the executive producer of his production company 3AD, which was established in 2014. 3AD is committed to storytelling that integrates characters and cultures that are underrepresented in today’s media. He has received many awards, most recently a Broadway Beacon Award for his role of Siam in the Tony Award winning production of “The King and I.” Kim said he was humbled to be in Seattle to be recognized for all that he has done and all that he continues to do.

Sonita Lontoh is Vice President of Strategic Markets at Siemens, Digital Grid and is a technology executive with expertise in the Internet of Things—loT, “Smart” Connected Energy/Devices, and Green Technology. Sonita was inspiring, sharing her life, her dreams, and her hopes for the future for all. Her work has allowed her to influence the intersection of technology, policy, and business. She shared with me that while attending college it was very apparent the field she was in was predominantly male because there was a man’s restroom on every floor but the women’s restroom was only on every other floor. We laughed and said, look how far we’ve come. “It is a great honor to be selected as an honoree for the 2017 Asian Hall of Fame,” Lontoh said. “ I don’t view it as an honor for myself, but as an honor for the hard work, commitment ,and trailblazing that has been done by so many Asian American brothers and sisters.

Duy-Loan Le is an accomplished Semi-Conductor Industry Expert and in 2002 she became the first Asian American and the only woman to be named Texas Instrument Senior Fellow, the highest elected technical title. She holds 24 patents and has received many prestigious awards including Pink’s Top 15 Women in Business, Asian American Engineer of the year, U.S. Congressional Recognition for Civic Leadership, and an induction into the Women Technology International Hall of Fame. Le arrived in the United States when she was 12 years old and spoke no English. At the age of 16, she was valedictorian at her high school. Through her incredible accomplishments she shows everyone what’s possible if you want it bad enough and are willing to work for it. I enjoyed listening to her talk about life. She is very funny and uses her humorous personality to talk about work, family, and life. She left the audience with this: “What you do matters. Who you are matters even more.”

If you ever get the opportunity to meet Damon, Kim, Le, or Lontoh in person, be sure to take it. I was not only impressed by all they have accomplished but by their sense of humor, their desire to help others, and their humility.

Karen Chinn, president of the Robert Chinn Foundation and the daughter of Robert Chinn, spoke about the honorees and why they were chosen.

Robert Chinn founded the United Savings and Loan in 1960, the first Asian-owned bank in the United States. In honor of their father, the family established the Robert Chinn Foundation in 1986, to continue his work of helping the community. The Asian Resource Center was built in 1994 to provide a location in the Chinatown International District for meetings, classes, community activities, athletics, and special events.

With the sale of the Asian Resource Center in 2014, the foundation has transitioned into a grant-based philanthropic organization, which supports programs and initiatives that lead to the enhancement of the civic, economic, educational, and cultural quality of life. The foundation funds non-profit organizations in the areas of art, culture, health, and youth development, which serve diverse communities.

The Robert Chinn Foundation gave away $207,000 in the 2015–2016 year to 30 organizations in the categories of art, culture, youth development, and health care.

Nina Baldwin is the COO of Pallino Restaurants, the author of ‘Helping Women Succeed in Business,’ and is a contributor for ‘Ardent for Life Magazine.’