Breast health outreach: An unknown pain brought ICHS health worker closer to patients

By International Community Health Services

One day Veronica Kim felt a mysterious pain in her breast. A jab that was gone in a few seconds. Time passed. For several weeks, she thought nothing more about it. Then, the pain returned. Sharp, furtive and worrisome.

As a health advocate for International Community Health Services (ICHS), Kim had spent more than two decades working with women to prevent and treat breast cancer. It wasn’t that, however, but an ache that ultimately led to a double mastectomy, that brought her head on with the feelings and needs of her patients. It isn’t as a health provider, but as a cancer patient and survivor, that Kim has discovered a deeper level of empathy and understanding.

“Before, most of my work was focused on delivering a service. I was proud to help patients,” Kim said. “Now that I have been through every treatment myself, I am better able to address fears and questions, and stand more closely by patients throughout the whole process.”

Kim holds herself out as testimony to the importance of regular breast health exams, perseverance and a strong belief system.

Rooted in Chinatown with ICHS

Kim started her job as a family health worker in 1995, when ICHS was still a small clinic in Seattle’s Chinatown. When the CDC offered funding for a program to increase breast cancer screenings for Asian Pacific Islander (API) immigrant women, Kim was tasked with reaching out to the community. With language, cultural, and economic barriers, Kim initially found it difficult to gain women’s trust and understanding.

“I am also an immigrant,” Kim said. “I understand that coming here is very difficult. For a new immigrant, a woman’s health was often last on the list of priorities. Also, traditional Asian medicine is not as focused as Western medicine on preventative health. Women would say, ‘I have no symptoms, I feel healthy, so why do you want to do testing on me? Is this an experiment?’”

Kim worked to enroll women in the program, eventually coming to serve as the “ears, eyes and mouth” for local API women. Her work to ensure translation, interpretation and education empowered her patients to make informed decisions about their health. “I see myself as a kind of Helen Keller for the immigrant community,” she said. “I helped forge a vocabulary so these women could have dialogues about their health.”

Patient’s view of the system

In December 2015, Kim experienced an episode of severe breast pain that came and went in five seconds. This happened twice more, unconnected to any injury or bump she could discern. Every month, practicing the advice she gave women, Kim performed a thorough breast self-exam. Each time, she failed to locate any spot that was painful or unusual.

After the third bout of breast pain, Kim knew she needed a mammogram. Over the next year, she underwent every diagnostic test available, returning again and again after negative or inconclusive results. After multiple mammograms, biopsies, an ultrasound, and an MRI, doctors found a calcification, a small calcium deposit that is usually benign. On their recommendation, Kim underwent a lumpectomy, which removes part of the breast so cells do not spread or become cancerous; and then another, after finding another calcification and positive results for cancer. After her six-month follow up, Kim faced more biopsies and, possibly, another lumpectomy. But by this time, the tests and intensive procedures had taken a toll. She felt distrustful of the medical system. She did not want any further lumpectomies.

Kim sought a second opinion at Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) and the UW Medical Center. After some tough decision making and with the support of her family, and the SCCA and UW medical teams, she decided to get a bilateral mastectomy, a surgery that completely removes both breasts.

“I was very fearful about the 12-hour surgery, which included a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction in the same day. Five days in the ICU and eight weeks of recovery,” she said. “I was so nervous but did not want to scare my family. Alone, I prayed I would wake up afterwards.”

When Kim woke up in the ICU, “I was so thankful and had a deep respect for the medical team and staff. Belief and trust is very important.”

A deeper connection

“Our Breast and Cervical Cancer Health Program and Health Education staff are totally devoted to reaching out to women to make sure they have the right screening and if needed, treatment,” said Teresita Batayola, ICHS CEO. “Veronica’s desire to help women is a true calling. She built our program to what it is today. Her personal story now connects her in an even deeper way to all the women who have benefited and will benefit from our program.”

Kim says her approach to her role at ICHS has “totally changed.” She is more emotionally connected, as she knows the difficulties her patients must face first-hand. Likewise, a recent change that made reconstruction surgery a Medicare-covered benefit, even if several years have passed since a mastectomy, struck a deeply personal chord. Kim strongly believes that breast reconstruction can help ease recovery and assist with emotional healing.

Kim continues to give breast health advice and education, but now she pushes patients even harder to be their own best advocate.

“Don’t ignore what your body tells you,” she said. “I worked to educate the public for more than 20 years, but I found out no one is safe from breast cancer. Luckily, I was diagnosed with a tiny calcification at a very early stage, so it was easy to cure and fully recover. Early detection is the best protection. If you feel you do not have access to the services you need for preventative exams, ask.”

A monthly self-exam and annual mammogram are essential to wellbeing, said Kim. She’s also quick to remind patients who discover they have breast cancer that they are not alone. She and many others are there to help the entire way.

About ICHS

Founded in 1973, ICHS is a non-profit community health center offering affordable primary medical and dental care, acupuncture, laboratory, pharmacy, behavioral health WIC, and health education services. ICHS’ four full-service medical and dental clinics—located in Seattle’s International District and Holly Park neighborhoods; and in the cities of Bellevue and Shoreline—serve nearly 29,000 patients each year. As the only community health center in Washington primarily serving Asians and Pacific Islanders, ICHS provides care in over 50 languages and dialects annually. ICHS is committed to improving the health of medically-underserved communities by providing affordable and in-language health care. For more information, please visit: www.ichs.com.

