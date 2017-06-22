CID community shares neighborhood concerns at People’s Party listening post Chetanya Robinson

More than 60 people came to a community “listening post” at the Nagomi Tea House on Monday evening, June 19. The format allowed for the discussion of neighborhood problems and solutions with the purpose of sharing them with mayoral candidate Nikkita Oliver and members of the People’s Party. Oliver, 31, is one of six front-runners in the race for the next Seattle mayor, and was the first serious candidate to enter the race challenging Ed Murray while he was still running for reelection. Oliver has a background in law, social justice activism, and spoken word poetry.

Most of the event involved residents of the Chinatown International District (CID) and other Seattle neighborhoods gathering around tables to discuss five issues with each other: housing affordability and quality; public health and cleanliness; business and jobs; public safety; neighborhood and community development; and additional concerns. Each table was a place to discuss a different issue, and after about 20 minutes, people switched to a different table and issue.

The event was meant to provide a space for the community to advocate for itself, and in particular for elders and people with limited English to be heard, a member of Oliver’s campaign explained at the start of the evening. Interpreters of Cantonese, Mandarin, Vietnamese, and American Sign Language helped translate for some attendees.

At the table discussing public safety, candidate Oliver listened while one elder said in Cantonese that she would support any candidate for mayor who advocated for public safety in the neighborhood.

Following the discussions, representatives from each table gave a presentation to the whole room on the main ideas and points that came up in conversation.

For public safety in the CID, people discussed concerning issues such as public drunkenness, crime, and belligerent behaviors, which residents said they find uncomfortable. Some people said a lack of police presence in the neighborhood made them feel unsafe, while others said it was police presence that made them feel unsafe. In addressing public safety, people said they wanted sustainable, long-term solutions such as more community block-watch patrols and better lights and sidewalks in the neighborhood.

At the housing affordability and quality table, people expressed concern that the City is not ensuring access to affordable housing for people who need it. People felt Seattle also needs to address homelessness, and should continue to address the effects of racist neighborhood zoning and redlining.

The neighborhood development discussions brought up the need to create incentives for local business owners to be prioritized in the CID. People discussed a need for more green spaces, more inter-generational programs in the neighborhood, and moving the community center to the heart of the neighborhood. People also discussed creating community resources like a repair shop with a tool library.

The discussion around public housing and cleanliness brought up recent concerns in the neighborhood over the Navigation Center shelter and what people see as a lack of communication between the City and neighborhood, as well as concern over the development of large hotel complexes. People were concerned about a general lack of linguistically and culturally accessible social services.

In the conversation on business and jobs, people talked about advocating for small businesses, which are forced to compete with large corporations, as well as encouraging non-tech related jobs and trades for young people.

In her brief remarks, delivered without notes, Oliver said many of the issues people brought up expose various ways the City has failed. She presented some of her platform on affordable housing; namely a multi-faceted strategy aimed at driving market prices down. This might involve tools like rent stabilization or stopping speculative markets, wherein people who don’t live in Seattle buy up property, Oliver explained. She criticized Mayor Ed Murray’s Housing Affordability and Livability Agenda (HALA) for not going far enough in creating actual affordable housing units.

In particular, in response to an audience question, Oliver suggested that the Mandatory Housing Affordability (MHA) provision in HALA—in which developers would have to either build a certain number of affordable units, or pay into an affordable housing fund—should be renegotiated. Because the developers can sometimes opt to just pay the fee, more housing doesn’t actually get built quickly enough, she said.

And when it comes to affordable housing, Oliver said, the definition of “affordable” keeps changing as Seattle’s median income rises by thousands each year. However, this doesn’t necessarily take into account people’s needs.

On homelessness, Oliver said the City has done a poor job communicating with communities of color on the issue. Though it’s declared the homeless crisis a state of emergency, the City hasn’t put in the necessary resources, and has spent too much money on encampment sweeps.

In a brief interview following the event, Oliver said she held the listening post event because the People’s Party is committed to listening to disenfranchised communities—a description that fits the CID.

“In particular, our elders are sometimes really pushed out, especially with lack of access to language or the opportunity to voice their concerns,” Oliver said.

Some of the most pressing issues Oliver sees as facing the CID are affordability, gentrification, more affordable housing for seniors, and public safety.

“And when I say public safety, it’s how do we work with members of the CID, residents here, some of whom have different points of view, to ensure that everyone feels safe,” Oliver said, “but we do it in a way that honors the coalition of people that make this part of our city work.”

Oliver said the evening taught her about the importance of translation services for elders. Some young people told her that many public meetings in the CID don’t provide translation. As a result, elders aren’t always made aware of what’s happening in the community and their input isn’t fully taken into account.

“It’s humbling and it’s honoring to get to sit with any community’s elders,” Oliver said. Listening to people is an important part of Oliver’s campaign and the approach she would bring as mayor, she said.

“Hearing their ideas, hearing their concerns, and then getting to solution-build with them, as opposed to going back to our offices and coming up with a plan,” Oliver said. “Actually trusting the brilliance of the community that lives here to solution-build for itself. And then really the role of the City being, how do we resource your brilliance, your self-empowerment and your self-determination to continue to see the CID flourish?”