Announcement: Fundraising BBQ for incarcerated API communities on June 10 Cathy You

Formerly Incarcerated Group Healing Together (F.I.G.H.T) is having their cultural banquet from June 10 at 11:00 a.m. to June 11 at 12:00 a.m. at Lake Sammamish.

F.I.G.H.T will be fundraising to support incarcerated APIs so they can have resources to decorate and prepare for their cultural events.

F.I.G.H.T is an organization that assists, and advises, and councils men and women of API decent who are currently incarcerated or have been released. The organization was started by a group of Asian & Pacific Islander (API) men who were at one time incarcerated in the Washington state prison system. F.I.G.H.T. is a direct outgrowth of the organizing that many of them did through different API groups in different prisons.

