June 3 – 30: City of Seattle invites you to vote on how to spend $2 million Seattle Department of Neighborhoods

The City of Seattle is asking the community how to spend $2 million of the City budget on park and street improvements across the city. Through Your Voice, Your Choice: Parks & Streets, community members can vote on projects in their Council District from June 3 through June 30.

The projects were selected from nearly 900 ideas submitted last February by community members across Seattle. Those ideas were narrowed down by community members to 8-10 projects in each of the seven City Council Districts. Ranging from improved intersection crossings to better park accessibility, you can view all the proposed projects at www.seattle.gov/yvyc.

Now, it is time to VOTE! Cast your vote now through June 30 by coming to an in-person polling site or vote online. The projects that receive the most votes will be funded by the City and implemented in 2018. Paper ballots will also be available at all community centers and libraries. For more details and how to vote, visit www.seattle.gov/yvyc.