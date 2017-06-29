Photos: Love proudly displayed at 2017 Seattle Pride Parade

Thousands of people marched under record-breaking temperatures reaching 96 degrees along 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle on June 25, the day of 43rd annual Seattle Pride Parade.
The parade began at Union Street and ran north to Denny Way. Participants included a diverse range of companies and organizations from Facebook and Boeing to Seattle Buddhist Temple and PFLAG Seattle. KIRO 7 News was also in partnership to live stream the entire parade.
The theme for this year is “Indivisible,” which Seattle Pride organizers say conveys the core principle of the country — inclusion and intersectionality make the nation stronger.
Along the 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle, groups are finishing up the preparation and getting ready to march. • Photo by Cathy You
Under the temperature of 96-degree, free water were distributed by different groups during the parade. • Photo by Cathy You
• Photo by Cathy You
• Photo by Cathy You
• Photo by Cathy You
A family dressed up in colorful clothes is watching the parade at the sidewalk.• Photo by Cathy You
The crowd is waiting at the sidewalk along the 4th Ave for the parade to march by on June 25. • Photo by Cathy You
• Photo by Cathy You
Facebook group is getting ready for the parade.• Photo by Cathy You
Three Chinese UW students are waiting to march with the UW group at Pride Parade.
• Photo by Cathy You
• Photo by Cathy You
Comments are closed.