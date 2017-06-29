Photos: Love proudly displayed at 2017 Seattle Pride Parade Cathy You

Thousands of people marched under record-breaking temperatures reaching 96 degrees along 4th Avenue in downtown Seattle on June 25, the day of 43rd annual Seattle Pride Parade.

The parade began at Union Street and ran north to Denny Way. Participants included a diverse range of companies and organizations from Facebook and Boeing to Seattle Buddhist Temple and PFLAG Seattle. KIRO 7 News was also in partnership to live stream the entire parade.

The theme for this year is “Indivisible,” which Seattle Pride organizers say conveys the core principle of the country — inclusion and intersectionality make the nation stronger.