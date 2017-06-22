Position Available: King County seeks Environmental Scientist III

The Local Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County (LHWMP) has an exciting opportunity for an experienced environmental scientist. The Environmental Scientist III is part of a four-member Research Team that ensures program services are grounded in scientific evidence. The position plays a key role identifying, collecting, and applying scientific data to program services and policy initiatives.
The Environmental Scientist III will be responsible for conducting/applying research to help reduce human and environmental exposure to hazardous chemicals, working on efforts to improve the health of historically underserved individuals and communities, collaborating on research with government and nonprofit agencies, and keeping current on evidence-based information to provide scientific consultation to others.
To learn more, visit www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.
King County and The Water and Land Resources Division value diverse perspectives and life experiences and encourage people of all backgrounds to apply, including people of color, immigrants, refugees, women, LGBTQ, people with disabilities, and veterans. LHWMP is committed to workplace and service equity. We value diverse perspectives and life experiences in our workforce, and are committed to building a culturally diverse and inclusive environment for staff. The Program strives to embed equity and social justice in all services.