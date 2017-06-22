Position Available: King County seeks Environmental Scientist III The International Examiner

The Local Hazardous Waste Management Program in King County (LHWMP) has an exciting opportunity for an experienced environmental scientist. The Environmental Scientist III is part of a four-member Research Team that ensures program services are grounded in scientific evidence. The position plays a key role identifying, collecting, and applying scientific data to program services and policy initiatives.

The Environmental Scientist III will be responsible for conducting/applying research to help reduce human and environmental exposure to hazardous chemicals, working on efforts to improve the health of historically underserved individuals and communities, collaborating on research with government and nonprofit agencies, and keeping current on evidence-based information to provide scientific consultation to others.

To learn more, visit www.iexaminer.org/classifieds.