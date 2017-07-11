← Previous Post
Announcement: InterIm Community Development Association to Host Second Design Workshop

The design workshop will focus on refining community ideas about the I-5 underpass.Photo by Anakin Fung

InterIm Community Development Association will host the second design workshop for the I-5 underpass – between 8th Avenue and 10th Avenue South – on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM to refine community ideas on improving the area underneath the I-5 freeway.

This upcoming workshop is the second workshop that the InterIm Community Development Association has organized in the last year.

For those interested in participating, register here.

