Announcement: InterIm Community Development Association to Host Second Design Workshop

The design workshop will focus on refining community ideas about the I-5 underpass.Photo by Anakin Fung
InterIm Community Development Association will host the second design workshop for the I-5 underpass – between 8th Avenue and 10th Avenue South – on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM to refine community ideas on improving the area underneath the I-5 freeway.
This upcoming workshop is the second workshop that the InterIm Community Development Association has organized in the last year.
For those interested in participating, register here.
The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.