← Previous Post
Next Post →

Announcement: Ping pong tournaments in Hing Hay Park

The International Examiner July 25, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

July 14 ping pong tournament at Hing Hay Park.Courtesy Photo

On Friday, July 14, InterIm Community Development Association hosted a free ping pong tournament with two new tables and outdoor paddles in the newly opened Hing Hay Park. Participants and spectators included Seattle Freedom School students, visiting relatives, tourists, and families from Seattle.

The official tournament results were:

  • 1st Place: Ray To
  • 2nd Place: Miguel Saldin
  • 3rd Place: Jon Gould

Winners of the July 14 ping pong tournamentCourtesy Photo

The next free ping pong tournaments in Hing Hay Park will be held on August 11 and September 8, and will have free prizes. On August 11, sign ups open at 1 PM, games begin at 2 PM, and sign ups close at 2:30 PM.

Three ping pong tables will also be in the park every Friday from 2 PM to 5 PM this summer.

For more arts, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.