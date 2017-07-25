Announcement: Ping pong tournaments in Hing Hay Park The International Examiner

On Friday, July 14, InterIm Community Development Association hosted a free ping pong tournament with two new tables and outdoor paddles in the newly opened Hing Hay Park. Participants and spectators included Seattle Freedom School students, visiting relatives, tourists, and families from Seattle.

The official tournament results were:

1st Place: Ray To

2nd Place: Miguel Saldin

3rd Place: Jon Gould

The next free ping pong tournaments in Hing Hay Park will be held on August 11 and September 8, and will have free prizes. On August 11, sign ups open at 1 PM, games begin at 2 PM, and sign ups close at 2:30 PM.

Three ping pong tables will also be in the park every Friday from 2 PM to 5 PM this summer.