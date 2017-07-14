← Previous Post
Annoncement: From Hiroshima to Hope Annual Lantern Floating Ceremony on August 6

The International Examiner July 14, 2017 0
From Hiroshima to Hope has been created by local peace, faith and community organizations every year since 1984. • Photo by Martha Brice

Seattle’s annual peace event, From Hiroshima to Hope, honoring the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all victims of war and violence, will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 6 on Green Lake’s northwest shore. The candle-lit lantern ceremony begins at 8:30 p.m.

Pre-program activities include lantern calligraphy and folding of peace cranes. A family program with music and speakers begins at 7:00 p.m. The program features Tom Ikeda, founding director of Densho, an organization dedicated to preserving the story of World War II-era incarceration of Japanese Americans. Performers include Seattle Kokon Taiko, and the event also includes an exhibition from artist Yukiyo Kawano. The event will be held just south of the Bathhouse Theater on Green Lake’s northwest shore at West Green Lake Drive North and Stone Ave North. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (206) 453-4471.

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

