Announcement: 5th Annual Chef Showcase, Fundraiser for AAJA Seattle

Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) Seattle will host its fifth annual Chef Showcase on Monday, August 21, 2017 from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Columbia Tower Club. Proceeds from this event will go to the AAJA Seattle chapter, which focuses on promoting diversity in local newsrooms and fair coverage of Asian Americans in the media, and has programs that include college scholarships for aspiring journalists, career development and community outreach to local nonprofit organizations.

The Chef Showcase features chefs from restaurants around Seattle, including Shota Nakajima of Adana Restaurant (and “Iron Chef Gauntlet”), Nirmal Monteiro of Nirmal’s, Lisa Nakamura of Gnocchi Bar and Project Feast, Kenneth Lee of Dragonfish Asian Cafe, Heong Soon Park of Chan Seattle, and Thiraphan Suttabusya of Ti22. There will also be food provided by Rudolfo Martinez of Gai Box/Mobile Mavens, Big Boys Kainan/Restaurant, Jesse Lee of My Sweet Lil’ Cakes, Simon Yu of Bomba Fusion, Eat The Ball, and Columbia Tower Club. Drinks will be from Lucky Envelope Brewing, Tranche Winery, and Talking Rain.

Tickets are $25 for AAJA members and students (limit of one ticket per member), $40 for non-members, and $50 at the door (regardless of membership status). You must be 21 or older to attend this event. Students or recent graduates with financial difficulties in purchasing a ticket may contact us at aajaseattle@gmail.com for assistance.

ABOUT AAJA SEATTLE

Since 1985, AAJA Seattle has provided scholarships for students, professional development for journalists and service to the community in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seattle chapter promotes the association’s three-part mission:

– To encourage young Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to enter the ranks of journalism.

– To promote fair and accurate coverage of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

– To increase the number of Asian American and Pacific Islander journalists and news managers in the industry.

AAJA Seattle’s members work throughout Washington state in print, television, radio and online media.