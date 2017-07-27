Announcement: Ananda Mela, Indian Festival, in Redmond this Weekend The International Examiner

Iskcon Seattle and the Vedic Cultural Center have organized Ananda Mela – Joyful Festival of India, an event to celebrate the culture of India in the Pacific Northwest. Ananda Mela is an outdoor festival that will be held at the Redmond City Hall Campus on Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30.

Ananda Mela will feature live music and dance, traditional Indian cuisine, arts and crafts, and fun activities for kids. These will also be visual art exhibitions, demonstrations, displays, various competitions (cooking, chess, etc.), magicians, jugglers, and more.