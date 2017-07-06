Announcement: Annual Pig Roast – Celebrate the Danny Woo Community Garden The International Examiner

The 42nd Annual Pig Roast will be on Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15, 2017, in the Danny Woo Community Garden. Friday’s festivities will begin at 6 PM and continue on Saturday at 12 PM.

The event begins Friday evening, when the pig is prepped and mounted onto the spit. For the next 12-15 hours, volunteers take shifts rotating the pig over the fire. Food and drinks donated by CID businesses and restaurants will be available for volunteers and guests. The community celebration continues the next day, Saturday, July 15th at 12 PM, with a potluck lunch, so please bring a dish to share. Volunteers are needed for Friday’s event, overnight pig roasting, and Saturday’s community gathering.

The Danny Woo Community Garden is managed by Interim CDA, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting sustainable development in the C-ID and the larger Asian and Pacific Islander Community outside the C-ID. The terraced garden, covering 1.5 acres, was created in 1975 by local activists and volunteers. Today, the Danny Woo Community Garden comprises 100 plots cultivated by 68 gardeners and more than 65 fruit trees. Ethnicities represented include Chinese, Taiwanese, Korean, Mexican and European-American.

For more information, contact Lizzie Baskerville at ebaskerville@interimicda.org or visit http://www.dannyw oogarden.org/pig-roast.html