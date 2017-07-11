Announcement: Chinatown-International District Dragon Fest 2017 on July 15 and 16 The International Examiner

On July 15 and 16, the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area will host the Pacific Northwest’s largest Pan-Asian festival, the 42nd Annual Chinatown-International District Summer Festival: McDonald’s Presents Dragon Fest 2017.

Dragon Fest will feature culture performances from lion and dragon dancers, Japanese musicians, martial arts groups, Asian drill team performers, and break dancers. There will also be family friendly entertainment on the Main Stage from Mak Fai Kung Fu Club, Northwest Kung Fu and Fitness, and the Sakura Con Cosplay Contest, as well as activities such as origami workshops and kid’s crafts in the newly reopened and expanded Hing Hay Park throughout the weekend. Dragon Fest will also host the second annual Dumpling Eating Contest for adults and kids, on the Main Stage on Saturday at 4:45pm. Participants can sign up at the Main Stage up to 30 minutes before the contest, and 5 participants will be chosen at random.

In addition to performances, Dragon Fest will feature the $3 Food Walk, with over 40 local restaurants offering $3 dishes, including Phnom Penh’s chicken wings, World Pizza’s Year of the Rooster Pizza, and goPoké small poke bowls. Those who sample five or more restaurants will be eligible to win airline tickets from Delta Airlines. $3 Food Walk menus can be found at the Information Booth and participating restaurants. Dragon Fest will also have mobile food trucks in attendance serving foods such as Hawaiian garlic shrimp, tako kyuuban takoyaki, lemongrass, and beanfish.

Following Dragon Fest, activities will continue in the Chinatown-International District, including the monthly Happy Hour Food Walk on Thursday, July 20 from 4 PM to 7 PM, the API Arts & Crafts Fair at Hing Hay Coworks on Thursday, July 20 from 5 PM to 7 PM, Jam Fest Music Walk (hosted by the Wing Luke Museum) on Thursday, July 20 from 5 PM to 9 PM, and the Chinatown SeaFair Parade on Sunday, July 23.

For more information about McDonald’s Presents Dragon Fest 2017, visit www.cidbia.org/events/dragonfe st or follow @iheartID on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.